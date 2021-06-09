



Nick Myhill, 18, received severe head and neck injuries when the treading whale crashed into the boat off the south coast of New South Wales (NSW) over the weekend.

The NSW Marine Rescue received a phone call Sunday after the incident off the coast of Narooma, about 200 miles south of Sydney.

According to a Facebook post by Maritime Area Command – NSW Police Force, “39-year-old male captain advised his 18-year-old male passenger to have suffered a serious head injury”. The elderly man, Myhill’s stepfather, told rescuers that he was trying to return to the ship’s diversion despite the ship receiving water.

Paramedics met the boat and treated the two men before transferring them to hospital, according to the statement. Myhill was later flown to the capital, Canberra, where he remains in critical but stable condition. His stepfather, named only Matt, was treated at a local hospital for facial cuts and concussions.

The couple, who live in Narooma, were on a fishing trip early in the morning, “doing what they want,” according to a fundraising site set up by Carmen Bartley, a family friend. In a statement sent to CNN, the family said: “They had no warning and no time to react. Both Nick and Matt were injured. Matt was able to bring them back ashore quickly, using VHF (high frequency marine radio). top)) to make a May call along the way, to arrange an ambulance to meet them upon arrival at the ship’s diversion. Matt’s actions no doubt saved Nick’s life. “ Myhill remains in a coma with severe head and neck injuries, the family said. “The extent of these injuries and the long-term implications are not yet known. Matt and Nick are experienced fishermen, and this was an accident that could have happened to anyone,” the statement said. The family thanked the medical professionals involved in the couple’s care and added: “Nick is a strong guy and he is fighting hard.” Authorities are now urging captains to keep their distance from whales during the migration season. Marine Area Commander Chief Inspector Joe McNulty said in the Facebook post: “The incident demonstrates the dangers these mammals can pose to those who are in the water. “In recent days, the number of whales migrating north has increased dramatically and maritime authorities have received reports that they are traveling closer to the coast than in previous years. “Given the proximity to the shoreline, there is potential for some spectacular whale observations, but we encourage anyone hoping to take a closer look to maintain a safe distance as described in the Biodiversity Conservation Regulation 2017.” These laws make it illegal for anyone approaching a whale on a boat to approach more than 100 meters (328 meters). The whale may have been injured in the incident, according to the police statement, and the NSW National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS) is working with the Cetaceans Rescue and Search Organization in Australia (ORRCA) to monitor it. Whale species were not identified in police or family statements, but Lucy Babey, deputy director and head of science and conservation at ORCA, a UK-based charity that protects whales and dolphins, told CNN that about 40,000 backs frequent Australian waters at this time of year as they migrate towards warmer waters for the winter. “Spinal whales are very acrobatic and are known for breaking them, so they are one of the best species for whale watching,” she said. Fully grown, they measure about 55 meters long and can weigh 79,000 pounds in the case of men and slightly less for women – depending on whether or not they are pregnant. They can travel up to 15.5 miles per hour, but are likely to come ashore at a lighter pace during migration, Babey said. Violation can be a form of communication, she explained, with the loud sound of their tails hitting the water warning others of danger or food in the area. However, they can also violate when threatened. “It could be his way of saying ‘don’t get any closer, I’m here’ or he may be scared and getting out of the way. They also tread more often if they are traveling with young people. “He may have been unlucky too – the whale happened to be treading and did not know there was a boat there.”

