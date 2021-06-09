Indian Scientists Develop New Techniques That Can Detect Tropical Cyclones Earlier Than Satellites! | Weather Channel – Weather Channel Articles





Representative image of a cyclone (NASA / International Space Station) Indian scientists have found a promising technique for early detection of the development or strengthening of tropical cyclones in the atmospheric column before satellite discovery over the ocean surface in the northern region of the Indian Ocean. So far, distance measurement techniques have discovered them earlier. However, this discovery was only possible after the system developed as a well-marked low-pressure system on the warm surface of the ocean. The study was conducted with the cases of four severe post-monsoon cyclonesPhailin (2013), Vardah (2013), Gaja (2018), Madi (2013) and two pre-monsoon cyclones Mora (2017) and Aila (2009) that took place during northern region of the Indian Ocean. Early detection of tropical cyclones has far-reaching socio-economic consequences. A larger time gap between cyclone detection and impact can help prepare for activities. Prior to the formation of a cyclonic system on the warm oceanic environment, the initial mechanism of atmospheric instability, as well as the development of the vortex, is caused at higher atmospheric levels. These cyclonic vortices are prominent features in the vertical atmospheric column that include the disturbing environment with a potential to trigger and develop into a well-marked cyclonic depression on the warm ocean surface, the Ministry of Science and Technology said Wednesday. A team of scientists including Jiya Albert, Bishnupriya Sahoo and Prasad K. Bhaskaran from IIT Kharagpur, with the support of the Department of Science and Technology, Government of India under the Climate Change Program (CCP), developed the new method using sharp technical discovery to investigate the formation stages and to advance the time of discovery of tropical cyclogenesis in the North Indian Ocean region. The research was published in the journal Atmospheric research finally The method developed by the scientists aims to identify the initial traces of pre-cyclonic vortex vortices in the atmospheric column and to follow its spatio-temporal evolution. They used a thicker grid resolution of 27 km for identification and a better resolution of 9 km to evaluate the characteristics of sharp vortices. “The team noted that the method could bring the prediction genesis to a minimum of four days (90 hours) of lead time for cyclones developed during the pre- and post-monsoon seasons,” the ministry said. “The initial mechanisms of the onset of tropical cyclones occur at upper atmospheric levels and are also detected at a higher running time for pre-monsoon cases, unlike post-monsoon cases.” The study conducted a comprehensive investigation into eddies behavior in an atmospheric column for non-developing cases and compared these findings with developing cases. The technique has been found to have the potential for early detection of tropical cyclogenesis in the atmospheric column prior to satellite detection above the ocean surface. ** The above article was published by a wireless agency with minimal modifications to the title and text.



