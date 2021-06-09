Covid super variants could lead to ‘2020 everything again’, scientists and doctors say

Scientists have warned that Covid super-variants could lead to “2020 everything again” and take us back to the first square in the fight against the virus.

As the world continues to strive to fight the coronavirus, gradually unlocking and vaccinating humans, concern remains about the virus mutations.

In an essay called ‘Forever Virus’, six scientists, doctors and experts warned that herd immunity is “unattainable” and the virus is not disappearing.

They warned that many countries do not have enough vaccines to control and in what they do, not so many people are coming forward to get their stroke.







This vaccine imbalance could lead to more transmissible and shock-resistant variants, experts say.

So far nearly 3.7 million people worldwide have died from the virus. Nearly 175 million people have had it.

In the UK, 6,048 new cases of people with a positive Covid test were reported yesterday (June 8). It brings a total of 4,528,442 cases.

13 new deaths were reported yesterday, i.e. 127,854 people have now died in total.







The worst day in the UK for deaths to date was on 20 January 2021, when 1,820 deaths were recorded where the person had tested positive for Covid within 28 days.

As countries around the globe desperately try to vaccinate people, Covid continues to wreak havoc with 2.8 million new cases worldwide last week.

The report’s authors wrote: “Such supervisors could bring the world back to square one. It could be 2020 from scratch.

“The virus is here to stay. The question is, What do we need to do to make sure we are?”

The scientists went on to say that we had lost our chance to ensure that this was a “short crisis”, adding that it was clear from the international response to the virus that “politics undermined public health”.







While the rapid development of Covid vaccines was a success, more problems have arisen since rich countries have accumulated strokes which means that poorer countries may not reach the required levels of immunization by 2023.

And if another outbreak occurs in one of these countries, more variants can form and spread to other nations, triggering the cycle again.

Essay is calling on the US to lead the global war and “regain its reputation for leading global public health, arguing that if the US can suppress the virus in its own country then it could become a plan to tackle it.” everywhere else.

He wants a “reboot system” and a complete transformation of the world’s response to the Covid pandemic.

The news comes as the UK is less than a week or two from June 21, when all restrictions were scheduled to be lifted according to the government roadmap.

It is currently uncertain that the raise will go ahead on the scheduled date, although Boris Johnson is said to be seeking to stay with the plan as hospital admissions have actually dropped in the last seven days.

The Prime Minister will announce the final decision around Monday, June 21, with the possibility that the date will be postponed again to the end of July due to the Delta variant and the growing number of Covid cases.

Cases are still at their lowest level since last September and the vaccine program continues to advance, with people aged 25-29 being invited to book their vaccine from yesterday, June 8th.