Two Pakistani policemen defending polio team shot dead | News News





The attackers fled the scene on a motorcycle after attacking police officers in Mardan district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

Gunmen riding a motorcycle have shot dead two police officers assigned to protect polio vaccination workers in northwestern Pakistan, according to police. The attack took place on Wednesday in Mardan district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province as officers returned to a police station after providing security for the polio team. Police officers died at the scene as the attackers fled. All polio employees were safe. Police said they have launched a search to find the perpetrators. There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack, which came two days after Pakistan launched a nationwide effort to eradicate the crippling disease by the end of the year. The week-long effort aims to vaccinate tens of millions of children under the age of five with the help of some 260,000 front-line workers. Pakistani militants regularly stage attacks on polio teams and the police that accompanies them, claiming that the polio machine is part of a Western conspiracy. The attacks escalated after it was revealed that a fake hepatitis vaccination campaign had been used as a hoax by the CIA in the search for al-Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden, who was killed by US commandos in 2011 in Pakistan. In January, a police officer was killed in a shooting with similar firearms in the province, while in March, gunmen killed three women involved in a cross-border polio immunization program. The challenges faced by polio teams have caused fears that any attempt to inoculate the population against coronavirus will also run into problems. Pakistan has so far reported about 936,100 cases of COVID-19 and more than 21,000 deaths. Neighboring country and Afghanistan are the only ones in the world where polio is still endemic since Nigeria was declared virus-free last year. Pakistan, home to 220 million people, has so far reported only one case of polio this year, but the number was as high as 147 in 2019 before falling to 84 last year.







