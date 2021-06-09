From sixth to 6,500 police officers: Cornwall hosts first Covid-era G7 | Cornwall

Emany from the youngest official to the president of the United States will have to follow the rules. Do Covid tests every day, wear masks at the right time, and respect everything from one-way systems around sites to restrictions on how many people can gather around a table for a meal or drink.

Welcome to us G7 UK 2021, the first world summit in Covid’s time.

It will be extraordinary in many ways. Setting, for a start. The Cornish coastal village of Carbis Bay and the towns of St. Ives and Falmouth are the main focus, but expect the beaches and tourist attractions to be used as a backdrop.

Security is essential. Warships are anchored off the coast and UK and US military aircraft are circulating above. Police and secret service personnel are rubbing their shoulders with vacationers.

Thousands of protesters will make their voices heard with planned demonstrations on beaches, at sea and on the streets. Residents are preparing for noise, disturbance and traffic chaos.

Pandemic upheavals made the UK and other G7 members wary of pressure ahead of the face-to-face summit, but it is seen as part of a wider opening of diplomacy in face-to-face meetings.

Saudi Arabia was deeply disappointed when its G20 summit took place online last year, and the G7 has always been seen as a fire-fighting conversation, which would lose its impact and value if done remotely.

There were concessions. There was a plan for a Buckingham Palace banquet but the Queen objected to this, not thinking a lavish dinner was appropriate and fearing it might have been a possible super-spreading event. Joe Biden is settling for tea with him.

Still, a growing concern among Cornish people is that the summit could lead to a Covid outbreak in an area with one of the lowest rates in the UK.

The Tory-controlled Liberal Democrat deputy leader in Cornwall, Colin Martin, said it was misleading to suggest that all foreign visitors would be in a safe bubble. Cornwall is one of the safest places, but all of this could be put at risk by crowds of politicians and journalists landing at Newquay Airport and traveling around, he said.

Cornwalls director of public health, Rachel Wigglesworth, acknowledged that holding such an event during a pandemic came with clear public health challenges. She said it all participants needed to secure a negative Covid result before arriving and then undergoing daily lateral flow tests.

Cornwall’s advice was firm: Do not turn a blind eye when it comes to following the ground rules.

All of this can make things like eating arrangements tricky. How will the seven G7 leaders be able to eat together when in England no more than six people are allowed to meet indoors in a pub or restaurant?

The Cabinet Office said: All attendees and delegations will be required to follow UK public health regulations throughout the meeting. We will urge them to adhere to the strict safe measures for Covid.

Asked if this meant that leaders could only dine as a group of up to six, the Cabinet Office said only: Leaders will also follow public health guidelines.

Meanwhile, the security operation is in full swing. About 6,500 police officers from across the UK are on duty, a fifth of them stationed on a cruise ship anchored near Falmouth.

Police officers near the Carbis Bay Hotel. Photos: Tom Nicholson / Reuters

There are 1,000 police vehicles on the streets of Cornwall, 150 walking dogs and 18 police drones. Officers are armed with firearms, shotguns, rocket-propelled grenades, smoke and stun grenades and incompetent spraying.

The Royal Navy ships HMS Tyne and HMS Tamar are among the ships that lie on the shores of Cornish.

But most of the security is not clear. For any visible naval ship or armed police officer, you can be sure that there are many more special forces operatives. For every local police chief appointed as a speaking mayor, there are dozens of security service specialists in London, GCHQ and Washington.

Perhaps with optimism, four official protest sites have been set up, two in Cornwall (Truro and Falmouth) and two in Devon (Plymouth and Exeter). But mostly, the protesters will avoid them and try to get as close as possible to the leaders and the media.

Demonstrations will be varied and varied. On Friday, young people from the Cornwall Youth Climate Alliance are organizing a strike for school students at Gyllyngvase beach in Falmouth.

A banner on a building in Carbis Bay. Photos: Tom Nicholson / Reuters

The Rebellion of Extinction (XR) is planning protests through art, music and dance on the beaches, at sea and in St Ives and Falmouth. About 500 people have arrived at her campsite in St Ives.

A group called Resist the G7, which includes such as the Anarchist Federation, the Penzance Socialists and the Stop War Coalition, is holding three days of protest including a march to kill bills on Sunday. Like the XR, it requires people to take a Covid test before traveling, and giving public health advice that everyone associated with the G7 should do daily tests.

Some residents ask if it is worth it. The government has announced what it calls a The legacy of the G7, including city deals worth more than $ 65 million for St Ives, Penzance and Camborne (although political opponents argue that this is not really new as it was known that the money was in the pipeline).

Rev. Chris Wallis, food bank coordinator at St Ives, said he feared the attention the G7 summit would bring would hurt the lesser-known locals. This will worsen house prices in the area. It will certainly exacerbate poverty for those trying to live here.

Michael Davies, a store worker living in Carbis Bay, said he was concerned about the disruption. But I think there is generally a mixture of excitement and intimidation. We do not know what to expect. We’ve never had anything so big happen before.