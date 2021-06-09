European cities fall into the living index like the Auckland Good List





Covid-19 is shattering Europe’s claims to having some of the most livable cities in the world, according to a new ranking. Vienna, which topped the Economist Intelligence Unit index from 2018 to 2020, dropped to 12th in the poll as a second wave of the virus devastated the continent’s health services. Frankfurt, Hamburg and Dusseldorf suffered the biggest declines, while the US cities of Honolulu and Houston showed some of the biggest gains. Auckland took place no. 1, rising from sixth as New Zealand’s success in controlling the blast allowed it to keep restaurants, theaters and schools open. “The extent to which cities were sheltered from strong border closures, their ability to handle the health crisis, and the pace at which they conducted vaccination campaigns led to significant changes in rankings,” the EIU said. The best places to live in 2021 Source: Economist Intelligence Unit

Although the new ranking overturns some long-held assumptions about the best places to live, the consequences of the global pandemic in some of the world’s major population centers were clear. The global average living score fell by seven points from the pre-pandemic level, the EIU said. Australia and New Zealand dominated the rankings, with six of the top 10 countries occupied by both countries, where tighter border controls allowed residents to live relatively normal lives, according to the report. Elsewhere, the picture was “bleak,” especially in Europe, though Canadian cities also showed sharp declines, led by Montreal, she said. Osaka and Tokyo were ranked second and fourth, respectively, due to high stability scores. Adelaide, which also imposed a ban on international travel, was third. Three other Australian cities — Perth, Melbourne and Brisbane — appeared in the top 10. Sydney was ranked 11th, cementing Australia as the most livable place in the world. Zurich and Geneva also kept their places in the top 10. “The health care The results in our rankings were badly affected by the pandemic, while stability, education and infrastructure have seen little change in their overall results, “the EIU said.” Australia and New Zealand are now dominating the top of the education rankings. “ Worst places to live in 2021 Source: Economist Intelligence Unit

Living conditions remained the worst in the Syrian capital, Damascus, the report showed. Lagos, in Nigeria, was second from the bottom. The survey, which assessed 140 cities for stability, healthcare, education, culture and environment and infrastructure, was conducted in the month to March 21st. The impact of Covid-19 was included in the results, with the introduction of new indicators to assess the types of healthcare and levels of restriction for each city, the EIU said. History link: European cities fall into the living index like the Auckland Good List – With the help of Shamsiya Hussainpoor Before it is here, it is in the Bloomberg Terminal. LEARN MORE

