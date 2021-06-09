The woman punches the crocodile to save her twin sister

A British woman has been placed in a coma caused by medicine after being attacked by a crocodile in Mexico.

Twin sisters Melissa and Georgia Laurie, 28, were with a swimming tour group Mexicas Manialtepec Lagoon when Melissa was attacked.

Georgia dove underwater to find her sister, locating her face down. She grabbed her sister and started swimming again towards the tour boat when the crocodile turned and attacked the two sisters. Georgia was able to punch the crocodile, stunning her as she continued to pull Melissa back into the boat.

Both sisters are being treated in a Mexican hospital. Georgia suffered hand injuries, and Melissa has been placed in a medically induced coma.

Their mother, Padisni Laurie, told the Daily Mail that Melissa has water in her lungs and she has coughed up blood. So we do not know if she has a perforated lung or not.

Their father, Sean Laurie, said the women were in the middle of a night swimming tour in the lagoon bioluminescent waters when Georgia heard Melissa screaming.

She called him but she did not answer. She could hear the other members of the tour group, but heard nothing from her sister, he said. So she went under her search. She was very brave.

Manialtepec Lagoon is known for its diverse ecosystem and bioluminescent water, with many visitors touring at night to see the glowing waters. However, visitor should be warned that crocodiles reaching a length of 10 meters can live in the lagoon.

The girls specifically asked if it was safe to go swimming, their father said, and the guide had said it was.

Twin sister Hana said the family discovered that the guide who brought them was unregistered, although the guide has not been named and this has not been confirmed by authorities.

He went to where the crocodiles live and not the location where all the legally sanctioned tours take place, she said.Apparently, he was called instead, but that was not for my sisters to know. They got the information through their hospital.

A spokesman for the Foreign Office, Commonwealth and Development said, We are supporting the family of two British women who are in hospital in Mexico and are in contact with local authorities.

