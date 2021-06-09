International
The woman punches the crocodile to save her twin sister
A British woman has been placed in a coma caused by medicine after being attacked by a crocodile in Mexico.
Twin sisters Melissa and Georgia Laurie, 28, were with a swimming tour group Mexicas Manialtepec Lagoon when Melissa was attacked.
Georgia dove underwater to find her sister, locating her face down. She grabbed her sister and started swimming again towards the tour boat when the crocodile turned and attacked the two sisters. Georgia was able to punch the crocodile, stunning her as she continued to pull Melissa back into the boat.
Both sisters are being treated in a Mexican hospital. Georgia suffered hand injuries, and Melissa has been placed in a medically induced coma.
READ MORE ST STORIES FROM AMERICA CHANGE
P THER TIME FIRST 3 NS 3,000 YEARS, Tasmanian Devils Born in the Australian Capital
ALBANIAN LONG TURTLE FOUND IN GALAPAGOS
CONSERVATISTS MR TREATED AS PREDATOR OF LINDS ST SCENE POPS UP
FINDINGS OF THE STUDY ON ISSUES SHANKS ARE THE KEY TO THE RENOVATION OF TAM DAMMURA APARTMENTS, FIGHTING FOR CHANGE CLIMATE
Their mother, Padisni Laurie, told the Daily Mail that Melissa has water in her lungs and she has coughed up blood. So we do not know if she has a perforated lung or not.
Their father, Sean Laurie, said the women were in the middle of a night swimming tour in the lagoon bioluminescent waters when Georgia heard Melissa screaming.
She called him but she did not answer. She could hear the other members of the tour group, but heard nothing from her sister, he said. So she went under her search. She was very brave.
Manialtepec Lagoon is known for its diverse ecosystem and bioluminescent water, with many visitors touring at night to see the glowing waters. However, visitor should be warned that crocodiles reaching a length of 10 meters can live in the lagoon.
The girls specifically asked if it was safe to go swimming, their father said, and the guide had said it was.
America is changing faster than ever! Add America Change to yours Facebook or Tweet food to stay on top of the news.
Twin sister Hana said the family discovered that the guide who brought them was unregistered, although the guide has not been named and this has not been confirmed by authorities.
He went to where the crocodiles live and not the location where all the legally sanctioned tours take place, she said.Apparently, he was called instead, but that was not for my sisters to know. They got the information through their hospital.
A spokesman for the Foreign Office, Commonwealth and Development said, We are supporting the family of two British women who are in hospital in Mexico and are in contact with local authorities.
READ MORE ST STORIES FROM AMERICA CHANGE
I’m not your food job tells the bear to talk his way of attacking
WHEN BOBKAT ATTACKS, THE HUSBAND SAVES HIS WOMEN’S LIFE
PHOTOGRAPHY OF ANIMAL TARE ANIMALS FOR FOR THE FIRST TIME IN EGR
THE LARGEST OF THE REGULAR TAR WORKS ONSHT AT THE ENTRANCE OF T OF REMOVAL
CONTROL OVER SIL WILDLIFE OLD RACE
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]