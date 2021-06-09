



The NHS has delayed plans to share NHS medical records from every GP patient in England with third parties. Health and Social Welfare Minister Jo Churchill announced this week that the patient data sharing program will now close on September 1 instead of July 1. Patients previously had only up to 23 Juneto excluding submitting a form to their GPs. Churchill said the extra time will be used to talk to doctors, patients and charities to strengthen the plan. The British Medical Association (BMA) called the new development an important victory for patients, GPs and BMAs. However, privacy activists say more needs to be done to make the plans public and give people the choice. Phil Booth of the privacy organization, medconfidential, said: Nothing says that patients will definitely have more information after the summer delay. WHY RNDSI Activists, BMA and the Royal College of General Practitioners (RCGP) are among those who have expressed concern that the plans have not been well advertised, leaving doctors to inform patients. There are also fears of sensitive information on GP records being shared, including mental and sexual health, criminal records, smoking, smoking habits and cases of domestic abuse. NHS Digital says the current patient data collection system is more than 10 years old and needs to be replaced. BIGGEST CONTEXT The previous NHS plans to place WG records in a central database under Care.data the program was abandoned in 2016 following campaign protests and the public. N THE RECORD Newly appointed NHS Digital CEO Simon Bolton said: “The data saves lives and has great potential to rapidly improve care and outcomes, as the response to the COVID-19 pandemic has shown. The spread of vaccines could not be delivered without the effective use of data to ensure that it reached the entire population. We are absolutely determined to take people with us on this mission. We take our responsibility to protect the data we hold incredibly seriously. BMA GP committee executive team member and IT director Dr Farah Jameel said: “We know from our members that many family physicians feel that all their patients still may not know what is changing, and many practices do not believe that they themselves have been given the right level of information nor the right time to comprehensively understand the program, its merits and the safeguards it will operate within. It is clear that previous communications from NHS Digital to this program have been, frankly, either inadequate or non-existent. Foxglove CEO Cori Crider said: “We and our partners are pleased that, belatedly, the government has seen the point. It must now properly involve people and answer key questions. The government should ensure that every single patient in England is significantly informed of what is happening with his data.

