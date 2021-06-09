India needs 93 COVID-19 glory vaccines a day to achieve herd immunity by September: FinMin





The finance ministry, in its latest monthly economic review for May, said the momentum of the economic recovery was “moderated” by the second devastating wave of COVID-19. “Unlike the first wave, the effect of the second wave has been asynchronous in its onset across states and beyond in its spread while the second wave also entered the interior of the rural area,” the report said. To avoid or reduce the ferocity of subsequent waves, an accelerated vaccination is necessary, the finance ministry said. “Vaccination to achieve herd immunity (75-80 percent of the population) will increase consumer and producer confidence and revitalize the engines of economic growth,” he said, adding that for this, the challenges related to the supply of vaccines , hesitation, operational aspects and wide scope should be planned in advance. The report said about 93 lakh vaccines are required per day to achieve herd immunity by September. “Herd immunity is achieved when 80 per cent of the population is immune or less susceptible to infection. The key to regaining momentum of economic recovery is to achieve herd immunity as soon as possible. According to India’s demographic distribution, 86.5 “People or 63.1 percent of the population is over the age of 18. Assuming the herd immunity at 80 percent, the target population to be vaccinated is 70 crore,” the ministry said. Read also: World Bank drastically cuts India’s FY22 GDP growth to 8.3% The report said in May, high-frequency indicators such as energy consumption, electronic road bills and foreign portfolio investment (FPI) inflows showed an increase in the second half of May. “The agriculture sector continues to offer comfortable prospects between a normal monsoon forecast, procurement and the smooth distribution of food and employment at MGNREGA,” the report said. Moving forward, the CPI inflation trajectory may take comfort from forecasting a normal monsoon in the southwest, but remains vulnerable to pressures coming from high international commodity prices and logistics costs across production and services. On the external front, exports increased by 7.9 percent in May above pre-COVID levels in May 2019, reflecting export stability. The money supply continued to grow 9.9 percent (Year) since May 21, driven by the growth of aggregate deposits, she said. Financial conditions in May remained “favorable” for “economic recovery” with excess liquidity, a accommodative monetary policy stance and efforts towards a smooth transmission of policy. “Accelerating the pace and covering vaccination is essential to help India recover and regain the momentum of economic recovery,” the report said. Read also: Contracts of India GDP 7.3% in FY21; increases by 1.6% in Q4 GDP estimates for the January-March FY 2020-21 quarter confirm a ‘V-shaped recovery’ in India’s economic outlook in the second half of the year following an unprecedented contraction caused by COVID-19, he added. India’s real GDP grew by 0.5 per cent in Q3 and 1.6 per cent in Q4 of FY21, leading to an upward revision of real annual GDP growth from (-) 8.0 per cent to (-) 7.3 per cent contraction in fiscal year 2020- 21 The ministry said as economic activity resumed after gradual unblocking and policy support, private consumption rose 2.7 per cent after falling for three consecutive quarters. Moreover, hotels, trade and intensive contact transport shrank 2.3 percent in Q4 after major declines in previous quarters. Read also: RBI MPCs meet: GDP growth expected to be 9.5% in FY22







