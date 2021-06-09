As a Mourning Family, Canada Faces Anti-Muslim Prejudice





OTTAWA With coronavirus restrictions still in effect in most of Canada, many families have taken part together for evening walks. On Sunday, however, a pleasant walk became the scene of a deadly attack by a motorist who used his truck to kill four members of a family in London, Ontario and injure a boy who is now an orphan. They were targeted, police said, because of their Muslim faith. Along with grief, the deaths have sparked anger and calls for government action against bigotry and violence against Muslims. Even after that, there are still people who say Islamophobia does not exist, said Mohamed Salih, a member of the London City Council. The challenge and a reality we have to face is that very often in our city there is Islamophobia. Something we have known for a long time. On Tuesday evening, the province of Ontario temporarily lifted pandemic rules banning large gatherings to allow thousands of people to gather for a memorial outside London’s Muslim Mosque to remember the Afzaal-Salman family. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau attended.

Salman Afzaal, 46, was a physiotherapist working in long-term care homes. Madiha Salman, 44, was a doctoral student in civil engineering. They were married and had two children: a daughter, Yumna, 15, and Fayez, 9, who was seriously injured in hospital but is expected to recover. The mother of Mr. Afzaals, Talat Afzaal, 74, was also killed during the attack.

Mr. Afzaal and Mrs. Salman, who arrived as permanent residents in Canada in 2007, was active in the local mosque and volunteered at several organizations. Ms. Salman had earned a degree in civil engineering from Pakistan, where she worked on a hydroelectric project for three years. After receiving a master’s degree from West University in London, she was completing her doctoral work. Jason Gerhard, professor who supervised the graduate work of Mrs. Salmans, said in an email that her research focused on decontaminating soil and groundwater that had been contaminated by toxic chemicals. Her innovative experiments, he said, showed that vegetable oil can be used in a university-developed process for cleaning chemicals in the soil. The work, he added, has been commercialized and is being used to clean up polluted industrial sites.

Her husband, Mr Afzaal, worked mainly in two long-term care homes in rural communities outside London. Jeff Renaud, administrator of the Ritz Lutheran Villa in Mitchell, said Mr Afzaal continued to come throughout the pandemic when many other workers stopped. He was helping people at the end of their lives your mothers and fathers, grandparents and grandparents trying to give them a sense of maintaining movement and independence for as long as possible, said Mr. Renaud. He really was just an extraordinary soul.

Yumna, the girl, was a student at Oakridge High School, the Thames County School Board said in a statement. The text of a mural she painted inside the local mosque reads: Shoot for the moon, if you miss it, you will go down among the stars. Her brother, Fayez, attends the Islamic School of London. It is a private institution, but the public school board is providing counselors for grief and other services to its students and staff. Mr. Afzaal and Mrs. Salman had relatives in London and elsewhere in Ontario and were particularly close to a neighboring family, the Khans, who also emigrated from Pakistan. Yasmin Khan said she, along with her parents and four siblings, came to think of the Afzaal-Salman family as relatives. They found families here and we found families here through them, so we all became sisters and brothers, Ms. Khan said. They were amazing, they were good. They were not the kind to hurt an animal, a bug or anything like that.

On the eve, kept in hot and humid conditions, Mr. Trudeau said the Canadians had broken their pact again to see each other when it came to their Muslim members. Islamophobia is real. Racism is real, Mr Trudeau said. We must stand together and say no to hatred. Some speakers on the alert spoke of their fear of attacks and harassment. They urged others not to retreat by removing their hijabs or shaving their beards.

This city is my city and this place is my place, Bilal Rahhal, the head of the Muslim Mosque in London, told the crowd. Never let anyone allow you to think differently because of the color of your skin, your faith or the place where you were born. Some speakers characterized the killings as a terrorist act. Mustafa Farooq, chief executive of the National Council of Canadian Muslims, called on the government to hold an extraordinary national summit to end Islamophobia. Mr Trudeau and other politicians promised to pursue the actions but offered no specific plans. The driver of the truck, Nathaniel Veltman, 20, was charged with four counts of first-degree, or premeditated, murder, and one count of attempted murder Monday. London police said they were consulting with the Attorney General and the Royal Canadian Mounted Police regarding possible terrorism charges.

Police said Monday that the killings were a planned, premeditated act aimed at targeting Muslims. Police have not provided any information on how Mr Veltman planned his attack. On Tuesday, police officers were searching his apartment near the hockey arena in central London. Officers also visited an egg farm outside London. The company later issued a statement saying Mr Veltman was a part-time employee. Although Canada has a reputation for tolerance and has recently welcomed Syrian refugees, in its most recent annual report, the Canadian Security and Intelligence Service reported that the Covid-19 pandemic has deteriorating xenophobic and anti-authoritarian narratives, many of which may directly or indirectly affect national security considerations.

In 2019, the last year for which statistics were available, police reported 1,946 hate crimes in Canada. While there was a decline in reported hate crimes targeting religion, those against Muslims increased by 10 percent from 2018. Mr Trudeaus’s government has promised to introduce legislation on check hate speech online. London is a city with distinct social divisions. The west side, home to many Muslim families, is dominated by employees of financial services companies, especially insurance companies, and the large, leafy campus of Western University. The east side is home to heavy industry, including a General Dynamics factory that destroys military armored vehicles.

In 2017, there was a anti-Islam march in London, held by the Ontario chapter of the Canadian Patriots Against the Islamization of the West, but was widely compared to a counter-protest. Ms. Khan, the family friend, said she felt insecure wearing the hijab on the east side of the city and that she was regularly harassed by foreigners for her outfits. At times, Ms. Khan said, she even felt threatened. Once when she pulled into a parking lot at a mall where she works, a woman got out of her car and yelled at Ms. Khan to park somewhere else.

We do not need that, she said. I have a heart. I have a brain. I’m getting educated just like you. Why am I being treated so negatively? Mr Salih, a member of the City Council, said he had also seen an increase in prejudice in the city. More and more is on our face, he said. There is racism and hatred against the Muslim community on all sides. Relatives of Mr. Afzaal and Mrs. Salmans in Canada declined to be interviewed. But Nawaz Tahir, a lawyer who heads a local Muslim advocacy group and is acting as the family spokesman, said the family wanted Canada to immediately expand anti-hate laws and provide police with additional powers to monitor online communications, in addition to holding the national summit of hatred. “We have to deal with that small minority, not just in London, but all over Canada,” he said. Tahir.

