What Turkey wants from Biden’s meeting with Erdogan next week





Ankara Meeting between President Biden and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan next week on the sidelines of a NATO summit could provide the two countries with a fresh start if they reach a consensus on some of their most pressing issues. . Game status: The June 14th meeting is politically sensitive in Ankara. Senior Turkish officials are avoiding any comment about it, going so far as to skip public events so as not to be forced to talk about the meeting. Why it matters: It will take place at a fragile moment for US-Turkey relations and with many issues to discuss. Turkey’s acquisition of a Russian S-400 air defense system and the government’s human rights record have strained relations, as has US co-operation with Kurdish-led groups in Syria that Ankara considers terrorist.

But Ankara must maintain a positive relationship with Washington to maintain them fragile economy at sea Erdogan wants to use this meeting to prevent any other US sanctions that could hurt the Turkish economy and defense sector. What to look for: The two leaders are expected to share problems in the first phase. The Biden administration is unlikely to show any flexibility in its position that Turkey’s possession of the S-400, activated or not, is unacceptable.

But giving up the Russian-made system would be too costly for Erdogan politically and would make him look weak. As a result, the issue will remain unresolved during this meeting.

Differences in politics in Syria will also be difficult to overcome.

By: Afghanistan can be a path for cooperation, including postponed issues Istanbul Peace Conference and the turkeys continued the role of security at Kabul International Airport after U.S. withdrawal. What they are saying: “President Biden knows Erdogan very well. The two men have had a good time together and both, I think, are looking forward to having a similar business opportunity to review the full breadth of the relationship,” national security councilor Jake Sullivan said at a news conference this week. That includes Syria and Afghanistan, he noted. What to expect next: If this long-awaited meeting is held in a positive atmosphere, it can pave the way for concrete results from future meetings and will increase expectations for progress in repairing bilateral ties.

