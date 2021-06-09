BL Santhosh on a routine visit to Goa amid tensions between Goa CM, minister | Latest India News





Panaji: Bharatiya Janata (BL) Party General Secretary (organization) Santhosh arrived in Goa on Wednesday on a two-day visit that has been described by the BJP state leadership as a routine visit. BL Santhos’s visit coincides with reports of growing change between Goa Prime Minister Pramod Sawant and Health Minister Vishwajit Rane. Goa BJP chief Sadanand Shet Tanavade said Santhos’s visit had nothing to do with speculation about relations between the two party leaders. He (Santhosh) is here for organization (work). We undertake many programs as a party organization, he will discuss it. He will hold meetings with booths, mandalas and state party officials, Tanavade said. Goa is expected to vote early next year before the end of the 40-member assembly in March. Goa’s chief minister Pramod Sawant said there was no disruption. There is no difference between me and the health minister. There is no misunderstanding. We may have different views on issues, but when it comes to the cabinet, when it comes to government, when it comes to the state, it is one, Sawant said. Sawant and Rane were once leaders of rival political parties before Vishwajit Rane switched from Congress to BJP in April 2017 and became health minister in the government led by Manohar Parrikar. Pramod Sawant went along with Rane when he became prime minister, but both are not believed to be in the best conditions. Their perceived differences widened as Covid-19 cases were increasing in the state. Vishwajit Rane was seen to obligatorily blame Sawant for not imposing restrictions on the state which led to an increase in Covid cases. When deaths related to disruption of oxygen supply were reported at Goa State Medical College and Main Medical Hospital last month. Prime Minister Pramod Sawant made a point to stress that the problem was not a lack of oxygen but mismanagement, a remark that was not addressed to the health minister.

