The Albanian Parliament votes to dismiss the president





Albanian President Ilir Meta delivers a speech during a press conference in Tirana, Albania June 10, 2019. REUTERS / Florion Goga / File Photo

Albania’s parliament voted Wednesday to fire President Ilir Meta over statements the ruling party said it defended violence and violated the constitution. About 104 of the 140 members of parliament voted for Meta to be fired more than a year before the end of his term, the first time this has happened in Albania since the multi-party system was introduced in 1991. The Constitutional Court, whose approval is needed to formalize parliament’s decision, is expected to rule within three months. The Socialist Party, which was re-elected in April, has accused Meta of inciting violence by relying on opposition parties in the pre-parliamentary election claim that it would be manipulated. One person was killed and four were injured in a gun battle between supporters of the two major parties, the Socialists and Democrats, four days before the election. Meta, the former leader of the small opposition Socialist Movement for Integration, has denied any wrongdoing and accuses the Socialists of orchestrating a political revenge. He had no immediate comment after the vote, but had previously said he would not obey. The role of the president is largely symbolic, although it has some powers over the judiciary and the military. Prime Minister Edi Rama, once Meta’s ally, said it was time for him to leave. “Ilir Meta has violated the vital boundary of separation of powers in our democracy,” he said before the vote. “Albania can no longer stand it.” Meta entered politics in 1999, when he was elected prime minister at the age of 30. Our standards: Principles of Trust of Thomson Reuters.

