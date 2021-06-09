International
EU takes legal action against Germany after clashes between courts | European Union
Brussels has launched a legal case against Germany for an alleged violation of the principle of the primacy of EU law by the countries’ constitutional court.
The violation is the result of a ruling last year by the German federal constitutional court in Karlsruhe that allegedly undermines the supremacy of the European Court of Justice (ECJ).
The German court had challenged the ECJ by instructing Berlin to delay the adoption of a multibillion-euro bond-buying program by the European Central Bank over concerns that it was relocating to financing member countries, something it claimed was not allowed under the EU’s founding treaties.
The constitutional court later ruled that the bond purchase could continue, but in a statement Wednesday the European Commission said the initial ruling set a dangerous precedent for [European] Union law, both for the practice of the German constitutional court itself and for the supreme and constitutional courts and courts of other member states.
The German court deprived a European Court of Justice trial of its legal effect in Germany, violating the principle of the primacy of EU law, a commission spokesman said.
The German government now has two months to respond to a letter from the commission on the issue, which could ultimately lead to hefty fines issued by the ECJ in Luxembourg.
A spokesman for the commission said it was up to the member state to identify possible solutions. Any solution must be in line with EU law and respect the principle of the primacy of EU law.
At the heart of the dispute is the 2020 decision of the German constitutional courts that the European Central Bank bond-buying program may be illegal if it is not proven that each of the acquisitions was necessary. It was also alleged by the court that the ECJ had acted ultra vires (beyond its competence) approving the purchase of bonds.
The ECJ had responded forcefully at the time by issuing a statement stating that only it had jurisdiction to decide that an action of an EU institution was contrary to EU law.
This response was a reflection of growing concerns in Brussels regarding the fragmentation of the EU legal order. The commission letter to the German government, in turn, highlights the anxiety in Brussels that the Karlsruhe tribunal’s conduct could encourage them in Poland and Hungary to act similarly.
This may threaten the integrity of [EU] law and can pave the way for a Europe online, said a spokesman for the commission. The last word on EU law is always spoken in Luxembourg.
The ECJ has also made a series of rulings on Polish laws that have put it against Warsaw. In 2019, the EU’s highest court said Poland had broken the law when it sought to lower the retirement age for judges.
The ECJ found that a 2017 policy to lower the retirement age for ordinary judges in Poland was illegal because it gave too much power to the executive and that a decision to force female judges to retire five years earlier than men broke the law of EU equality.
Both Poland and Hungary are also currently the subject of Article 7 investigations into allegations that they have undermined the rule of law, a process that could theoretically lead countries to lose voting rights in the EU institutions.
