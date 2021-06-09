International
Senior international health officials worry about new Covid variants that may be able to avoid vaccines
A medical worker injects a man with a dose of COVID-19 vaccine at a hospital in Accra, Ghana’s capital, May 19, 2021.
Seth | Xinhua News Agency Getty Images
Senior health officials in Europe and Africa said on Wednesday they were concerned about the possible emergence of new Covid variants that could make current vaccines useless.
Dr. John Nkengasong, director of the African Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said he was “very concerned” about the emergence of a vaccine-resistant variant, as the Delta variant first discovered in India continues to spread throughout the world. Studies have shown that current vaccines work against the new variant, though not as well as they do against the original wild-type virus.
“Increasingly it is increasingly worrying that this pandemic will be driven by the cycle of emergence and repetition of different variants,” Nkengasong told The Wall Street Journal’s Tech Health conference. “The speed with which these viruses outperform existing viruses is amazing.”
The Delta variant was first identified by scientists in October and has since spread to more than 62 countries, dominating the UK and now responsible for more new infections in the country than the Alpha variant which was first discovered. seen in the UK
Dr. Sharon Peacock, chief executive of the Covid-19 Genomics Consortium in the UK, said the Delta variant is about 40% to 50% more transmissible than the Alpha variant, formerly called B.1.1.7, a seed that came out of the UK last fall and was more contagious than the original virus.
“So given that level of transmission, I would have predicted that (the Delta variant) would have spread all over the world,” she told the conference. Peacock added that the Delta variant is already present in most US states, but the spread is at an early stage.
The White House senior medical adviser, Dr. Anthony Fauci told reporters yesterday that the US needs to vaccinate more people before the Delta variant takes place in the country.
The Alpha variant is currently the predominant variant in the US, but the Delta variant can quickly take over as it did in the UK “We can not allow this to happen in the United States,” Fauci said yesterday.
“I would be concerned … that this would be something that would be able to compete outside of other circulating variants in the way we have observed in the UK,” Peacock said. She also said variants are more likely to appear in partially vaccinated areas. Some states in the US have vaccination rates higher than 70%, while others lag behind by 40%.
Scientists in the US are currently sequencing only 1.6% of new infections, Peacocks said. She and Nkengasong agreed that enhanced genome surveillance is an important way to track the spread of new variants before they take power.
