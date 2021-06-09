Skeletons of Viking men to be reunited at the Danish exhibition | science





The skeletons of two Viking-aged men who were tied up but died on opposite sides of the North Sea will be reunited at an exhibition in Copenhagen this month. DNA tests on ancient bones suggest that the men were either half brothers or a nephew and an uncle, according to Prof. Eske Willerslev, a Danish evolutionary geneticist based at Cambridge University. Both Norsemen died after violent incidents. The skeleton of the first man, a farmer in his 50s, was excavated in 2005 near the town of Otterup in central Denmark. Bone analysis revealed he was 6ft, had arthritis in most of his joints and signs of inflammation potentially indicative of tuberculosis. But further marks on the bones in particular, a violent wound to the left of his pelvis are believed to have come from a stab wound that may have been fatal. The wound from that blow may have cost him his life because he did not heal, said Jesper Hansen, chief curator at the Odense City Museums. The plague has led researchers to suspect that the man took part in the types of raids that made the Vikings famous. The second skeleton was discovered in 2008 under the quadrangle at St Johns College, Oxford. There, archaeologists found the remains of at least 35 young people aged 16 to 25. The men are thought to have been slaughtered in the St. Briches Day massacre more than 1,000 years ago when they heard of a Danish plot to assassinate that Saxon king Ethelred Now ordered the extermination of all Danes in England. On the day of the massacre, Danes in Oxford sought refuge in St Frideswides Church, now the cathedral of Christ Church, but were pursued by townspeople who set the building on fire. During the examination of the bones, archaeologists found evidence of extreme violence in the mass grave. The human skull shows traces of at least nine points of impact or piercing caused by a sword or other sharp object, and it appears that he was stabbed several times in the back. He died from massive injuries from several types of weapons, said Lasse Srensen, head of research at the National Museum of Denmark. The carbon encounter suggests that the bodies were buried between AD960 and AD1020. The Viking Age stretched from AD793 to AD1066 when knights entered invasion, conquest, and trade across Europe and reached as far as Newfoundland in Canada. After establishing their genetic relationship, the skeleton couple will appear as part of an exhibition called Togtet which means Raid on the National Museum of Denmark.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos