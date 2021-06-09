Marine Corps Close Central American Placement Between Budget Pressures





After six years of sending a small contingent of Marines to Central and South America each year to train with allies and support hurricane relief efforts, the Corps has halted rotation in a notable effort to save money. “The Marine Corps is adjusting its procedures for naval rotation forces to the best position of fighters and their support systems to fight and win,” reads a description in a Navy review of the 2022 defense budget fiscal requirement. of the White House. Completing the rotational deployment, known as the Special Purpose Naval Task Force Southern Command, will save $ 3 million a year, according to the document. The personnel and resources will be “rebuilt” by the Marine Corps Marps at Naval Command, based in Norfolk, Virginia, he adds. Read Next: The two retired stars were reduced to second lieutenant after the sex battery sentence U.S. Southern Command, which includes the Caribbean as well as South and Central America, has historically had minimal U.S. military presence. The U.S. Coast Guard operates heavily in the region to enforce drug bans, but SOUTHCOM commanders often they had to fight for other resources, such as Navy ships. However, military leaders have long stressed the importance of increasing partnerships with the military in friendly nations such as Honduras, Belize and Colombia. With SOUTHCOM headquarters in Miami, Florida, the rotating deployment of the Marines secured a key point with the Allies. The task force was launched in 2014 following a 2012 agreement between then-President Barack Obama and Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos on regional security co-operation and the crackdown on international organized crime. “This fiscal year, the action plan includes more than 150 planned capacity-building activities with six countries from Central America and the Caribbean,” the 2014 SOUTHCOM news release said. The first deployment of about 200 Marines task force from Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, built three new elementary schools and renovated an airfield in Honduras, allowing it to accommodate C-130 Hercules aircraft for future humanitarian aid missions. . The Marines also train with military partners in four host nations. In the years since, the deployment of the Marines has supported major relief efforts following Hurricane Matthew in 2016; formed the core of the Joint Task Force-Leeward Islands to provide assistance after Hurricane Maria in 2017; and built shelters and support equipment for displaced families following the 2018 Volcan de Fuego eruption in Guatemala. The task force highlighted the partnership efforts by making a Colombian lieutenant colonel the unit’s vice president in 2018. Although thwarted by COVID-19, a final force deployment took place in 2020. More than 60 Marines were stationed in various parts of SOUTHCOM, some of them joining a Navy ship in the region to ensure security. Others exchanged information with partner military and assisted with COVID-19 and medical assistance efforts, distributing 3,000 masks, 60 newborn care equipment, and five wheelchairs at a Honduran hospital. “Despite several shifts in our missions, our goal has always remained the same – to support the efforts of our partner nations,” said Major Don Newberry, executive officer of the final task force rotation, in a statement last November as the Marines returned. house A Navy spokesman for the South, Major Thomas Perna, told Military.com that the command will continue to work with partner military on training missions and security co-operation plans even though the deployment rotation has ended. – Hope Hodge Seck can be reached at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter at @HopeSeck. Similar: The Marine Corps has backed up one of its latest Hornet ‘Back-Seaters’ fighter jets Show full article

© Copyright 2021 Military.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, transmitted, rewritten or redistributed.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos