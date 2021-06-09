Grant Supports Global Application for Student Health Translation





We Believe in Us ’22, aGlobal Friend of HealthINJohn Sloan Dickey Center for International Understanding, was selected for a $ 23,000 stage 1 award through the Verizon / Clinton Global Initiative 2021 Social Innovation Challenge to develop a translation application to allow healthcare professionals and international assistants to communicate with patients between two languages ​​in real time. Kuretu, anSingle Associate EEand a member ofWestern House, says the app, known as Macaw, “was created with healthcare workers attending immigrant patients in California, New York or Florida or a doctor on the front line of foreign humanitarian crises.” The app will be designed to use technologies such as location, word recognition, statistical machine translation, machine learning and location-based service to pair health professionals and any patient who needs translation with translators. real-time people, says Kuretu, who partnered with students at Harvard University and Cottey College on the project through the NGO Pora Health. In 2020, Kuretu founded Pora Health, which focuses on “addressing health inequalities and health-based poverty traps experienced by marginalized and underrepresented communities” in his native Zimbabwe. An economics diplomat with an emerging focus and a global health juvenile, Kuretu says he has seen how poverty and inequalities in access to health care result in high death rates from preventable diseases such as malaria and cholera. “This day we are living in, people should not die from these things. And very often, the way we are reacting is that we are trying to catch people as they fall. We should also try to prevent people from falling. in the first place, “says Kuretu. “How do you do that? You advocate for them, you approach governments, you approach NGOs that can help with preventative care.” Peter Jenkinson, coordinator of global studies at the Dickey Center, says Kuretu’s passion for global health and economic development has been evident since he first arrived in Dartmouth. “Since his first year, Tino has stood out as a global health leader at Dickey Center and across campus, not only helping programs grow, but creating new organizations and leading the workload among students globally. of health, “says Jenkinson. The Global Initiative Social Innovation Challenge Verizon and Clinton encourage current undergraduate, graduate, and alumni teams of Global Clinton University initiative to develop technology-based solutions to address important societal challenges related to inclusive education, health equity and climate justice William Platt can be reached at[email protected].

