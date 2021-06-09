US ambassador to Belarus says new sanctions will come ‘soon’





The US envoy to Minsk – who was denied a visa to take up her post there – said The Biden administration is working with partners like Canada, the European Union and the United Kingdom “in new rounds of sanctions to promote accountability” for human rights abuses committed by Belarus’s strong leader Alexander Lukashenko and his government.

The White House announced in late May that the U.S. was working with allies to develop “a list of targeted sanctions against key members of Lukashenko’s regime over ongoing human rights abuses and corruption, rigging elections.” May 23, 2020 – when the Belarusian government forced a Ryanair flight to land in order to arrest Raman Pratasevich , a journalist and opposition activist.

Fisher told lawmakers in the Senate Foreign Relations Committee Wednesday that “as announced by the White House on May 28, additional sanctions will come and they will come soon.”

Fisher declined to name specifics of those who could be targeted by the sanctions, but said he thought “there is an opportunity to enforce Magnitsky sanctions”, which target those involved in substantial human rights or corruption.

“We have been looking closely at which authorities we can use for a variety of individuals,” she said. She also said the Biden administration was “focused on a new executive order as soon as possible”. “You are exactly right. 2006 was a long time ago,” she said in response to committee chairman Senator Bob Menendez, who referred to the executive order on Belarus issued by then-President George W. Bush. “It was a very different world and there is room for us to do a terrible thing with a new executive order. This is an effort that is underway,” Fisher said. “Our goal remains to be, we are focused on promoting responsibility for those individuals and entities who are responsible or collaborators in the regime of violent repression of civil society and for those abuses of human rights. So we will we continue to bring new authorities and new means of pressure to bring “ The announcement of future sanctions comes ahead of President Joe Biden’s meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, with whom Lukashenko is closely linked. The US ambassador told lawmakers that “Moscow has in every way benefited from Belarus’s weaknesses as they have endured this dictatorship of Alexander Lukashenko and will continue to do so.” “They will continue to use Belarus for their own purposes, which leaves the people of Belarus with very little voice, very little agency for their future,” she said. Fisher also suggested that Lukashenko has no say in Russia’s military moves in the former Soviet state. “It’s Lukashenko, his willingness to increase his dependence on Russia in every possible sphere, which has brought him to the point of not being in any position, in fact, to barely say a word on what Russia is going to do. to decide to do it militarily, “Fisher said It is unclear whether Biden intends to discuss Belarus with Putin when the two meet in Geneva next week. Belarusian opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya called on Biden to “send full and clear messages to the Kremlin that the situation in Belarus has nothing to do with geopolitics.” “The second message is that to get out of this political and humanitarian crisis, we must help the new friends, the elections, this year. And the third message is that Russia must stop supporting the Lukashenko regime, because the support of the regime “The Kremlin is supporting violence and torture in Belarus. And the fourth and last step is that Belarus’ independence and peace are not for trade,” she told CNN’s Amanpour Bianna Golodryga on Wednesday.

CNN’s Maia Noah, Emmet Lyons and Arnaud Siad contributed to this report.

