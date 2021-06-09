MOSCOW A court designated the Alexei A. Navalnys political movement as extremist, an extraordinary space by President Vladimir V. Putin who also sent a message to President Biden ahead of their meeting next week: Russia’s internal affairs are out of the question.

The court ruling almost certainly with the Kremlin’s blessing seemed likely to push resistance to Putin even further, after months in which Russian governments’ long struggle to suppress dissent has entered a new, more aggressive phase. By law, Mr. Navalnys organizers, donors, or even social media supporters can now be prosecuted and face jail time.

The decision boosted the shares of the Geneva summit for Mr Biden, who has promised to back down against violations of international norms by Mr Biden. Putin. But the Russian president has said that while he is prepared to discuss cyberspace and geopolitics with Mr Biden, he will not be involved in talks on how he runs his country. The question is how much Mr. Biden accepts these requests.

Views on our political system may change, Mr Putin told the heads of international news agencies last week. Just give us the right, please, to determine how we organize this part of our lives.