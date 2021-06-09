International
With a Ban on the Navalnys Group, Putin Sends a Clear Message to Biden
MOSCOW A court designated the Alexei A. Navalnys political movement as extremist, an extraordinary space by President Vladimir V. Putin who also sent a message to President Biden ahead of their meeting next week: Russia’s internal affairs are out of the question.
The court ruling almost certainly with the Kremlin’s blessing seemed likely to push resistance to Putin even further, after months in which Russian governments’ long struggle to suppress dissent has entered a new, more aggressive phase. By law, Mr. Navalnys organizers, donors, or even social media supporters can now be prosecuted and face jail time.
The decision boosted the shares of the Geneva summit for Mr Biden, who has promised to back down against violations of international norms by Mr Biden. Putin. But the Russian president has said that while he is prepared to discuss cyberspace and geopolitics with Mr Biden, he will not be involved in talks on how he runs his country. The question is how much Mr. Biden accepts these requests.
Views on our political system may change, Mr Putin told the heads of international news agencies last week. Just give us the right, please, to determine how we organize this part of our lives.
The June 16 Geneva meeting will come months after Mr Putin dismantled much of what was left of Russian political pluralism and made it clear he would ignore Western criticism.
Mr Navalny was arrested in January after returning to Moscow after recovering from a poisoning last year that Western officials say was carried out by Russian agents. Since then, thousands of Russians have been arrested in protest; leading opposition politicians have been imprisoned or forced into exile; Online media are called foreign agents; and Twitter and other social networks have come under pressure from the government.
The state has decided to fight any independent organization with total bombings, said Mr. Navalnys Anti-Corruption Foundation one of the declared extremist groups on Wednesday in a Twitter post anticipating the decision.
The Kremlin denies having played any role in the campaign against Mr. Navalny and his movement and insists that Russia’s justice is independent. However, analysts and lawyers widely view the courts as subordinate to the Kremlin and the security services, especially on politically sensitive issues.
Mr Putin has already signaled that he will reject any criticism of the Kremlin’s handling of the Navalny affair, claiming the United States has no position to legitimize others. At Russia’s annual economic conference in St. Petersburg last week, Mr. Putin repeatedly repeated the arrests of Capitol insurgents in Washington in January when he was challenged for repression in Russia or its ally Belarus.
Look at the sad events in the United States where people refused to accept the election results and attacked Congress, Putin said. Why are you only interested in our non-systemic opposition?
Non-systemic opposition is the Russian term for political groups that are not represented in Parliament and openly call for Mr Putin’s ouster. For years, they have been tolerated, even if closely monitored and often persecuted. The court ruling on Wednesday signaled that this era of tolerance was coming to an end.
Prosecutors had instigated Mr. Navalny and other opposition figures, but usually under pretexts, such as breaking the rules at public gatherings, laws unrelated to their political activities, or, more recently, anti-assembly regulations to limit the spread of the coronavirus.
Behind the scenes, according to Western governments and rights groups, the Kremlin had gone further: killing or deporting journalists, dissidents and political opposition leaders. Mr Navalny nearly survived an assassination attempt with a chemical weapon last summer. In 2015, another opposition leader and former first deputy prime minister of Russia, Boris Y. Nemtsov, was shot and killed with a pistol. But officials denied any role in those actions.
The dismantling of Mr Navalnys’ nationwide network marked a new phase in cracking down on dissent through a formal, legal process for the dissolution of opposition organizations, even though the country’s 1993 Constitution guarantees freedom of speech.
The Kremlin’s campaign against the opposition intensified after Mr Navalnys returned from Germany in January, where he was receiving medical treatment following a nerve agent attack. Police arrested Mr Navalny at the airport and a court sentenced him to two-and-a-half years in prison for violating parole for a sentence in an embezzlement case that the rights group said was politically motivated.
In power since 1999 as prime minister or president, Mr. Putin has tightened the screws of dissent and opposition gradually. In a long twilight of post-Soviet democracy during his rule, elections were held, the internet remained largely free, and limited opposition was tolerated. His system has been called soft authoritarianism.
But prosecutors this spring demanded that the court outlaw Mr. Navalnys movement, using a label comparing its members to terrorists, without bothering to make a public case that the nonprofit groups were in fact seductive organizations. The evidence was classified and the case was heard behind closed doors in a Moscow courtroom.
A lawyer representing the organizations, Ivan Pavlov, who had access to the evidence but not the authority to disclose it, said after a preliminary hearing that they were not convincing and that he would make public as much as the law allowed. Within days, police detained Mr. Pavlov on the charge of disclosing classified evidence in another case, unrelated to Mr. Navalny, in what seemed like a warning to avoid the aggressive defense of the organization mr. Navalnys. He faces up to three years in prison.
The anti-extremism law offers ample room for a comprehensive crackdown on the opposition in the coming days or months, say Russian legal experts, but it remains unclear how it will be implemented.
By law, group organizers can face up to 10 years in prison if they continue their activities. Anyone who donates money can be jailed for up to eight years. Public comments such as posts on social networks in favor of Mr. Navalnys can also be pursued as support for extremists.
The case targeted three non-profit groups, Navalny Headquarters, the Anti-Corruption Fund and the Citizens’ Rights Protection Fund. In a preliminary ruling, the court ordered a ban on some of the groups’ activities last month.
Anticipating the final decision, the collaborators of Mr. Navalny disbanded one of the groups, Navalny’s headquarters, which ran its network of 40 political offices, before the court had a chance to designate it as an extremist group. Mr Navalnys’s aides said they hoped some offices would continue to operate as local, independent political organizations.
Alas, we must be honest: it is impossible to work in these conditions, said an aide to Mr. Navalny, Leonid Volkov in a YouTube video, warning that continuing the action would expose supporters of the opposition leader to prosecution. We are officially distributing the Navalny office network.
When they announced the case in April, prosecutors argued that Mr. The Navalnys were in fact seductive organizations disguised as a political movement. In a press release, prosecutors said that under the guise of liberal slogans these organizations are busy creating conditions for destabilizing the social and socio-political situation.
Prohibited from forming a political party, Mr. Navalny has worked on behalf of various non-governmental organizations. These groups have insisted for years, despite relentless pressure from Russian authorities, to spark an anti-corruption effort that has irritated and embarrassed Mr. Putin, often using social media to great effect.
Mr Navalnys’s movement has been most prominent in Russia, openly calling for Mr Putin’s ousting’s election, and his supporters say the Kremlin was determined to suppress that effort before it bore fruit.
