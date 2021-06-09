The US and Europe are demanding tariff cuts as Biden leads overseas





WASHINGTON The United States and the European Union are working toward an agreement that will resolve protracted disputes over aircraft subsidies and metal tariffs that spark a trade war during the Trump administration as President Biden seeks to re-engage with traditional American allies. The two sides hope to reach an agreement by mid-July with a view to removing tariffs that the two governments have imposed on each other’s goods by December 1, according to a joint statement being drafted ahead of the US-EU summit that Mr. . Biden will attend in Brussels next week. Resolving trade tensions with Europe and other allies is a key goal of the Biden administration, which is trying to mend ties that soured during President Donald J. Trump, whose provocative approach to trade policy included punishing tariffs. Mr Biden and other administration officials have said they want to rebuild those relations, in part so that the United States can work with allies to counter China and Russia. The joint statement suggested an impatience on both sides of the Atlantic to end a trade war that has resulted in tariffs on a wide range of goods including American peanut butter, orange juice and whiskey as well as payments for wine and cheese. european.

We are committed to making every possible effort to find comprehensive and lasting solutions to our trade disputes and to avoid further retaliatory measures that aggravate trans-Atlantic trade, the document said. The draft was previously reported by Bloomberg News. The desire to reach an agreement came as Mr Biden left on Wednesday for a summit meeting in Britain with the leaders of the Group of 7 nations, his first international trip as president. As he boarded Air Force One, he indicated that his priority was to mend relations with his counterparts. Strengthening the alliance and clarifying to Putin and China that Europe and the United States are close and the G7 will move, Biden said of his travel goals. Discussions about tariff easing come at a critical time for the global economy as countries emerge from the pandemic. Widespread shortages of goods due to supply chain bottlenecks and growing consumer demand have pushed up prices and caused concern among policymakers.

In March, the United States and the European Union agreed to temporarily suspend tariffs on billions of dollars in aircraft, wine, food and other products as the two sides try to find a negotiated solution to a dispute over the two major aircraft manufacturers. The World Trade Organization had authorized the United States and Europe to impose tariffs on each other as part of two parallel disputes that began almost two decades ago over government subsidies provided by Airbus and Boeing. The European Union had set tariffs on about $ 4 billion of American products, while the United States set tariffs on $ 7.5 billion of European goods. The two governments are also trying to resolve a war on steel and aluminum tariffs that Mr. Trump imposed in 2018. Tariffs of 25 percent on European steel imports and 10 percent on aluminum fueled retaliation from Europe, which imposed similar obligations. for American products like bourbon, orange juice, jeans and motorcycles. The negotiations come as the United States is extensively reviewing its trade policy with a new focus on multilateralism. Last week, the Biden administration suspended retaliatory tariffs on European countries in response to digital services taxes they have imposed as negotiations for a broader tax deal are under way. As part of the effort to deepen ties, the United States and the European Union plan to establish a trade and technology council to help expand investment and prevent new disputes from arising. It will also focus on strengthening supply chains for critical technologies such as semiconductors, which have been in short supply for the past year. The alliance represents another tool the administration intends to use to push back against China’s growing economic influence, which Mr Biden has consistently referred to as a threat to the United States. While the president has so far shunned China’s crackdown on new tariffs, he has yet to lift the taxes Mr. Trump imposed on $ 360 billion worth of Chinese goods. Last week, the administration banned Americans from investing in Chinese companies affiliated with the country’s military or engaged in selling surveillance technology used to suppress discontent or religious minorities.

The draft document states, We intend to consult closely and cooperate on the full range of issues in the context of our respective multilateral approaches relevant to China. The US-EU summit will take place next Tuesday. Matina Stevis-Gridneff contributed to reporting from Brussels.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos