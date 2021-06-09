STEM + humanities = a framework for understanding the world | MIT News

When Natasha Joglekar 21 faced some serious medical issues in the fall of 2018 and felt ill and isolated, she found particular comfort in a class that term: WGS.229 (Race, Culture and Gender in the US and beyond : A Psychological Perspective)) I think that hour was the only time I talked to people all week, she recalls.

After a medical leave, Joglekar was able to return to MIT full-time in the fall of 2020 and soon took another class from the Institute for Women and Gender Studies (WGS) Program: WGS.250 (HIV / AIDS in American Culture). This is the class that made me want to be a minor at WGS, she says. It was so nice to find a broader perspective on the disease, a perspective that was not rooted in medicine, treatment and doctors.

A computer science and biology (Course 6-7), Joglekar discovered that the course for her juvenile WGS provided her with an insight into the human factors that drive so many social outcomes. WGS studies helped me provide a framework for understanding the world, she says, in the same way that my physics and math classes did. She adds that WGS classes helped her understand the myths about different minority groups, as well as the ways children socialize to believe them.

Support for women in technology

Joglekar, who was named Burchard Scholar in 2019 for excellence in her WGS studies, says she always knew she wanted to study the humanities, as well as the STEM fields, in college. But she did not choose MIT alone because the Institute combines outstanding technical and scientific education with world-class offerings in the humanities, arts and social sciences. She was also impressed by the gender equality she saw on a campus visit.

While in high school on a Boston suburb, her technical classes were mostly male; at MIT, she saw men and women pursuing science, technology and math. You come here and look, oh god, here are all these girls doing all these interesting things, she says. I knew I was going to go into a technical field and I wanted to go to a country with a lot of women in technology and a support system for women in technology.

One of the support networks Joglekar found at the Institute was the Tyler Jacks lab, David H. Koch Professor of Biology, director of the Koch Institute for Integrative Cancer Research, and a leader in the field of cancer genetics. Working through the MIT University Research Opportunity Program (UROP), Joglekar conducted cancer research at Jacks Lab, investigating the potential of combination therapy of a small molecule inhibitor in tumor heterogeneity. The lab was a great place to learn, she says. They were the community I needed.

Friendship and community

The community is of central importance to Joglekar, whose family always emphasized the importance of friendship. This is why she has spent much of her extracurricular time at MIT supporting community building efforts. She served on the Executive Council of the Postgraduate Biology Students Association, which conducts departmental study breaks and faculty dinners. She also served on the University Student Advisory Group for the Department of Electrical Engineering and Computer Science (EECS), which works to improve systemic issues, such as departmental communications.

Recent experience in particular has given Joglekar the opportunity to work directly with executives in the EECS department. This has been one of the highlights of my university experience, she notes. They are so good at listening and getting feedback and they have impacted the way I want to be one day if I am ever in a leadership position.

head

In fact, Joglekar served in several leadership roles while at MIT. In addition to her committee work, she was the editor-in-chief of MIT University Research Journal, Institute only scientific journal evaluated by colleagues serving the university population. And, as a good leader, she is honest about her journey. I do not want people to think, look at this person flying through life. Away from it. I fought at different times for different reasons, she says. But Id still do everything again!

Joglekar is now planning to work as a research assistant at a hospital and expects that her experience at WGS will help her better understand patients and possibly even address some of the social determinants of health. WGS gives you the tools to understand so many things, including underlying prejudices, she says. I think everyone should get a WGS class for this reason. Relevance is important, no matter what you do.

