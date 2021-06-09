Biden reverses Trump effort to ban TikTok, orders wider review of foreign-owned applications





WASHINGTON President Joe Biden signed an executive order Wednesday revoking a Trump-era order aimed at banning TikTok, the popular video app, as well as WeChat and eight other ICT applications and other funding applications. Biden’s new order calls for a comprehensive review of foreign-owned applications and directs the secretary of commerce, director of national intelligence and other agencies to provide reports to the president on the potential risk posed by such applications to him. personal data and national security. The Department of Commerce will also recommend additional executive and legislative steps to be taken. “The Biden administration is committed to promoting an open, interoperable, reliable and secure Internet; protecting human rights online and offline; and supporting a vibrant, global digital economy,” the House said. White in a statement. “Certain countries, including the People’s Republic of China (PRC), do not share these values ​​and seek to use American digital technologies and data in ways that pose unacceptable national security risks as authoritarian controls and interests advance.” Then-President Donald Trump issued an executive order in August banning US companies from doing business with ByteDance, TikTok’s Chinese parent company. The Trump administration also ordered ByteDance to sell TikTok and set multiple deadlines for ByteDance to relocate, but never enforced those deadlines. The Trump order faced immediate legal challenges and the ban was never imposed. Trump also released a similar executive order targeting WeChat, a messaging app owned by Tencent, one of the largest Chinese technology companies. TikTok has claimed that it operates without influence from the Chinese government and that it stores data of US users in the US and in Singapore. TikTok lawyers have described Trump’s crackdown on the company as “food for the political campaign” was intended to make Trump look tough on China ahead of his re-election campaign. By operating on United States information and communication technology devices, including personal electronic devices such as smartphones, tablets, and computers, connected software applications can access and capture large amounts of information from users, including personal information. United States persons and business owner information, “reads Biden ‘s executive order. “This collection of data threatens to provide foreign adversaries with access to this information. The entry of foreign adversaries into the vast data warehouses of individuals in the United States also poses a significant risk.”

