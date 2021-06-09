Calgary Stampede announces 2021 mini parade, Global News to broadcast live – Calgary

The Calgary Stampede is moving forward with the iconic start of the annual event, but the Stampede 2021 Parade will look extremely different than in previous years.

Organizers announced Wednesday that there will be a scaled-down parade held in the Stampede areas on Friday, July 9, which is the first day of the 2021 Calgary Stampede.

However, the parade is not open to the public and will instead be broadcast live on Global News and live on GlobalNews.ca/Calgary and YouTube.

















5:10

2021 Calgary Stampede Parade Plans





2021 Calgary Stampede Parade Plans



The parade will still feature many of the things Calgarians know and want about it, including grades, marching bands and riding riders.

The story goes down the ad

The Calgary Stampede 2021 parade will begin at 8 a.m. on July 9, featuring Qatar Right Hand as the parade marshal.

Right, a 17-year-old dancing lover from Siksika First Nation, is featured on the Calgary Stampede 2021 poster.

“I am very proud and excited to be the Marshal of the Stampedi Parade in 2021, so I can represent the Niitsitapiiks,” she said in a press release.

Qatar Right Hand.

Credit: Calgary Stampede



Also joining the festivities will be Lexi Hilderman, the 22-year-old artist who created the Stampede 2021 poster, traveling the road with the Calgary Stampede Foundation cart.

Trends Manitoba launches nearly $ 2 million lottery to encourage COVID-19 vaccinations

Ontario reports 411 new COVID-19 cases, the number of daily issues is lower since the end of September

In addition, the stampede of the 2020 Stampede parade, Felipe Masetti Leite will return to Calgary for the event.

















6:55

Emotional Filipe Masetti Leite completes 8-year journey





Emotional Filipe Masetti Leite completes 8-year journey July 3, 2020



Last year, Calgary Stampede was forced to cancel the event due to the COVID-19 pandemic, marking for the first time in over 100 years that the historic event was not held.

The story goes down the ad

Read more: 2020 Calgary Stampede canceled for the first time in over 100 years between COVID-19

While the 2021 Calgary Stampede is safe, it is still uncertain what the 10-day event will look like and what health measures or restrictions will be in place during its development.

Alberta moves into phase two of Thursday’s UCP reopening plan, during which time 150 outdoor public gatherings will be allowed and fixed outdoor seats (such as grandstands, for example) can operate at one-third capacity. However, the requirements of social distancing and disguise will remain in force.

















1:15

Hinshaw says Calgary Stampede will not be biggest risk for COVID-19 spread in Alberta





Hinshaw says Calgary Stampede will not be biggest risk for COVID-19 spread in Alberta



The province can implement its third phase Open for Summer plan as soon as two weeks later, on June 24, provided that 70 per cent of Albertans aged 12 and over have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. At that point, all restrictions will be removed.

The story goes down the ad

However, Kenney said Monday that when the province will reach the 70 percent vaccination target remains unclear and the province is currently not on track to hit it by June 24th.

“We are seeing a declining demand for the first dose of vaccines,” Kenney said. “We only have 100,000 bookings over the next seven days, and that we reach the 70 percent threshold that will trigger our full Open for Summer plan two weeks after (Thursday) we need about 115,000 more people to receive their first dose of vaccine “

Read more: Hinshaw requires constant care, vaccinations when Alberta removes COVID-19 restrictions

“We are reaching that critical point now, where any extra person who decides to take the first dose will be able to accelerate Alberta’s full opening,” he said. “So if you restrained for one reason or another, now is the time to take the hit over the next week so we can move forward faster with the full plan open for the summer.”

Stampede 2021 Calgary is scheduled to take place from July 9-18.