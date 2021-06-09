Wednesday Morning News – 9 June 2021

For WORLD Radio, I am Kristen Flavin.

Senate report on the January 6 Capitol riots A Senate inquiry into the Jan. 6 riots in Capitol Hill found a widespread breakdown in intelligence sharing between law enforcement agencies. The report said the lack of communication helped to enable the events that led to the violent attack.

A Capitol Police intelligence unit was aware of posts on social media calling for violence, including a plot to break into the Capitol building. He also knew that maps of the Capitols underground systems were circulating online.

But agents did not properly report what they had discovered.

Republican Senate Speaker Mitch McConnell said the findings of the investigation proved that a separate independent commission on the incident was unnecessary.

MCCONNELL: Today’s report is one of the many reasons I am confident in the ability of existing investigations to uncover all the plausible facts about the January 6 events. I continue to base these efforts on those seeking to politicize the process, and I would urge my colleagues to do the same.

But Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said the bipartisan report deliberately avoided some important issues.

SCHUMER: The report did not investigate, report, or hardly make any reference to the actual cause, the actual motive for the January 6 attack. Except for a brief reference to former President Trump’s remarks on the ellipse, Senate Republicans insisted the report exclude anything that had to do with the cause of the uprising.

The report recommends giving more authority to the Capitol Police Chief, to ensure better planning and equipment for law enforcement and to direct the collection and sharing of information.

She blamed the bureaucracy for delaying the deployment of the National Guard for hours. He said the Pentagon spent hours planning the mission as protesters occupied the Capitol Police force.

COVID case numbers continue to fall COVID-19 cases continue to fall in the United States.

CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky announced the case count improvement during a White House coronavirus conference on Tuesday.

WALENSKY: Yesterday the CDC reported just over 10,000 new cases of COVID-19. Our seven-day average is 13,277 cases per day and this represents another drop of almost 30 percent from the seven-day average.

The drop in cases comes as more adults in the US are vaccinated. Nearly 64 percent have had at least one stroke. President Biden wants at least 70 percent of adults fully vaccinated by July 4th.

The White House Medical Adviser, Dr. Anthony Fauci said he thinks achieving this goal is possible. But if we do not hit it, health officials will continue to encourage people to take shots.

And as an added incentive, Fauci said those who are fully vaccinated should not worry about the Indian variant now causing concern in the UK

FAUCI: Two doses of the Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines appear to be effective against the Delta variant. Has reduced the effectiveness of the vaccine after a dose.

The Delta variant accounts for 60 percent of new cases in the UK and its transmission is reaching its peak in people between the ages of 12 and 20.

The FBI app enables global crime hits A global FBI-backed operation led to the arrest of more than 800 suspects in 16 nations on Monday.

The operation known as Trojan Shield collected 32 tons of drugs, 250 firearms and more than $ 148 million in cash and cryptocurrencies.

FBI agent Suzanne Turner said the operation relied on a messaging app called ANOM.

TURNER: At the time the FBIs ANOM platform was up and running, from October 2019 until now, we have had more than 12,000 devices sending more than 27 million messages to more than 100 countries in more than 45 different languages. Each and every device in this case was used to further the criminal activity.

The U.S. law enforcement agency developed ANOM in 2018 after it ousted a company that built and sold encrypted equipment. Agents recruited one of the collaborators who was developing a messaging platform for the underworld.

It took several years for drug traffickers and criminal gangs to start using the platform. But when they did, the FBI was ready. Over the past 18 months, he has provided equipment installed with ANOM for more than 300 gangs operating in more than 100 countries.

Australian Federal Police Commander Jennifer Hearst called the operation a watershed moment in global law enforcement history.

DOJ presents Trump’s brief support in the rape case The Justice Department has intervened to protect former President Donald Trump in a defamation lawsuit. WORLD Sarah Schweinsberg has that story.

SARAH SCHWEINSBERG, REPORT: In a summary filed in the U.S. Second Circuit Court of Appeals on Tuesday, DOJ lawyers say Trump cannot be held personally responsible for the comments he made while he was president.

The issue stems from claims by columnist E. Jean Carroll that Trump raped her in the mid-1990s. When reporters asked her about her allegations, Trump said Carroll was lying.

Justice Department attorneys said the former president was within the scope of his office “in denial of wrongdoing. Because of this, the United States, not personally Trump, should have been the defendants in the case.”

Former Attorney General William Barr intervened in the case in October. Democrats, including then-candidate Joe Biden, criticized Barrs’ involvement in what they said was a personal case.

Justice Department lawyers acknowledged that Trump used crude and disrespectful language. But they said he did so as part of a denial of wrongdoing. And that falls within the realm of presidential employment.

Reporting for WORLD, Im Sarah Schweinsberg.

I’m Kristen Flavin, and for more news, features, and analysis, visit us at wng.org.

