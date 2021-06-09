Canada proposes to settle domestic lawsuit after discovery of children’s bones





An improvised memorial grows on the land of the former Kamloops Indian Residential School after the remains of 215 children, some as young as three, were found at the site in Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada June 5, 2021. REUTERS / Jennifer Gauthier

Canada has reached a proposed solution with a group of indigenous residential school survivors now devastated by the abuse they suffered, a federal minister said Wednesday, ending a 14-year battle for justice. The deal comes as the government is trying to deal with a national protest after the remains of 215 indigenous children were discovered at a former residential school in Kamloops, British Columbia. The government has been under pressure to legally stop opposing indigenous peoples’ claims for compensation and recognition in court after the revelation. Read more Under the latest deal, the government will provide $ 10,000 C ($ 8,259.00) to each survivor involved in the lawsuit and set up a $ 50 million indigenous-led nonprofit organization to support welfare and cultural learning. The agreement does not involve a clear acknowledgment of wrongdoing by the government. Crown Indigenous Affairs Minister Carolyn Bennett said the plaintiffs had hoped for a formal pardon and “while this is not part of a settlement agreement, we will listen to their concerns as we work together on this claim”. About 12,000 to 20,000 survivors in the trial attended residential schools during the day and went home at night. Because of this, they were not included in a previous residence for residential school survivors. Between 1831 and 1996, Canada’s residential school system forcibly separated about 150,000 indigenous children from their parents, bringing them to institutions with the stated goal of assimilation. They were malnourished, beaten and sexually abused in what the Truth and Reconciliation Commission called cultural genocide in its historic 2015 report. The proposal is open for comments from plaintiffs until August 2021 and will be submitted along with comments to the court in September for approval. Bennett told reporters at a news conference Wednesday that the government will continue to work with survivors and their families and others to resolve the remaining childhood claims. “Together we will move forward on the path of reconciliation,” she said. CANADA WAS A “TRAILER OFFRNDARS SHP” Several plaintiffs spoke at the conference, describing the pain brought to residential schools and the litigation of several years. “This has been a really long process, 14 years, going back to court, restoring trauma,” said Charlotte Gilbert, a representative for the plaintiffs in the class trial. A special classroom action, still ongoing, deals with the cultural damage of residential schools and involves 105 indigenous groups. “No amount of compensation can change the legacy of residential schools,” said Diena Jules, a school survivor. “Nothing can bring us back to being complete.” The government remains involved in several ongoing lawsuits involving indigenous people in Canada. A Canadian human rights issue involving discrimination through the systematic underfunding of children and family services against indigenous children – resulting in a disproportionate number of indigenous children in foster care – has a hearing next week. The Canadian government has acknowledged that its system of financing children and family services “had broken down and needed immediate and substantial reform”. But in his most recent records he argued that the court was the wrong place for this dispute and that individual compensation was not appropriate in this case. “It’s a really dangerous argument,” said Cindy Blackstock, a Gitxsan Nation member and executive director of the First Child and Family Care Association of the Nations, who brought the legal action. Canada is “a repeat offender” when it comes to removing the rights of indigenous children, she said. “It takes a heavy hand for prevention.” ($ 1 = C $ 1.2108) Our standards: Principles of Trust of Thomson Reuters.

