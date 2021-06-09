International
Summary of information NB COVID-19: 13 new cases, vaccination ‘leads to 75’ speed forward to 72%
New Brunswick reported 13 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, and the province’s “lead to 75” vaccination accelerated, with 72.2 percent of the eligible population now vaccinated with their first dose.
That is up 70.8 percent on Tuesday.
A total of 9,301 first doses were registered on Tuesday, pushing the total number of New Brunswickers who have taken their first dose to 500,529.
The new figure includes some New Brunswickers who were previously vaccinated outside the province, according to a press release. It does not show how much.
Health Department officials did not immediately respond to a request for more information.
Last week, the province announced it was looking for snowbirds and other residents who had been vaccinated elsewhere and had returned to New Brunswickto voluntarily completed a questionnaire so that they would count on the 75 per cent vaccination target.
A new website has also been createdthat these people voluntarily complete. Health Department officials have not yet answered questions about how they will verify the information presented.
“There may be other residents who got their vaccine outside the province who have not yet done sogo ahead and identify yourself“, Said Public Health in the press release.” As they appear, their numbers will increase in total. “
19,221 more people still have to take their first hit for the province to cross its 75 percent threshold for Phase 1 ofpath to the greenThe plan sets out the easing of restrictions, including the removal of sustained demand 15 and reopening to parts of Atlantic Canada and Quebec.
The province was originally scheduled to reach its goal on Monday, but Prime Minister Blaine Higgssaid on Tuesday this is likely to happen by the end of the week.
Oliver Dueck, a Fredericton-based software developer who has been tracking the province’s vaccine records for the past few months, agrees.
Although Tuesday was a “big” vaccination day and the seven-day average of the first doses administered rose to 7,571 from 7,337, Dueck still predicts the province will reach its 75 percent target on Saturday.
Whichever day it happens, “restrictions will be released when we hit that magic sign,” Higgstold reporters on Wednesday. He expects the changes to take effect at midnight that day.
“Many activities” are planned in the coming days to provide easier access to vaccines for humans and to help “put us across the line,” he said.
The province had “different companies reaching out and wanting to be a part of that in the sense that we are more mobile where we can go.
“So we’re doing a lot of those operational things right now.”
A vaccination clinic is planned in Saint John at Simonds High School on Thursday, with 12 or more students from Saint John High School, St. Louis. According to a press release, Malachy’s Memorial High Schooland Harbourview High Schoole is expected to become the bus.
The bus to a Vitaly clinic in Edmundston will also be available on Thursday for 12 students and the old Carratour de la Jeunesse, Notre-Dameandcole Saint-Jacques time.
The AVitalit’s mobile clinic in Bathurst was available on Wednesday to students at Bathurst High School, the second collector of the Nepisiguitandcole Place des jeunes.
“This is part of achieving greater skills,” in places where students would be, Higgs said.
People canbook a first dose appointment onlinethrough the Horizon Network clinic or VitalHealth or by contacting aparticipating pharmacy.
Second doses can now be reserved for anyone who has been vaccinated before 1 April.
105 active cases
New Brunswick has 105 active cases of COVID-19, Public Health said Wednesday.
Three people are hospitalized in New Brunswick, including one in an intensive care unit. Another person is hospitalized outside the province in an intensive care unit.
13 new cases on Wednesday were reported in five areas.
Moncton Region, Area 1, two new cases:
- A person 40-49
- A person50-59
Both are contacts of previously confirmed cases.
Fredericton Region, Area 3, six new cases:
- Two persons 19 or more
- Three persons 20-29
- A person 60-69
Four cases are under investigation and the other two are contacts of previously confirmed cases.
Edmundston Region, Area 4, a new case:
This issue is under investigation.
Bathurst Region, Area 6, three new cases:
- A person 19 years old or under
- Two persons 60-69
Two of the cases are contacts of previously confirmed cases and the other case is under investigation.
Miramichi Region, Area 7, a new case:
This issue is a contact of a previously confirmed case.
Since the start of the pandemic, New Brunswick has had 2,280 confirmed cases, 2,130 recoveries and 44 COVID-related deaths.
A total of 346,480 tests were completed, including 1,167 on Tuesday.
The reported explosion in the Oromocto apartment building
Public Health has declared a COVID-19 explosion in an apartment building in Oromocto.
Vida Living Building at 100 Lanark St. has confirmed 11 positive cases, Health Department spokesman Bruce Macfarlane confirmed on Wednesday.
orpublic exposure noticefor the building was posted on the provincial website on June 1, Macfarlane said.
There are now eight lists for the building between May 26 and June 1, and a number of other exhibit locations in Oromocto.
Residents were first notified of three positive cases in the building on June 2, according to a letter received from CBC News.
“To control the spread and detection of other cases, Public Health is strongly advising that all tenants be tested as soon as possible,” the letter states, noting that testing will be offered on site on June 3rd.
Macfarlane said all residents have received instructions from Public Health or by letter or phone. “Management varies on an individual basis, determined by a team of Public Health professionals according to the respective risk levels and case contact.”
He declined to say what type of COVID is involved, citing privacy. But he said all recent COVID-19 cases in the Fredericton region, Zone 3, have been the highly contagious variant first identified in India, recently called Delta by the World Health Organization.
The building has been thoroughly cleaned and there is an ongoing investigation into the source, “including possible air circulation and surface transmission components,” Macfarlane said.
Vida Living officials could not be reached immediately for comment.
New public exhibitions
Public Health has identified potential public exposure to coronavirus in the Fredericton area, Area 3:
- Big Ax Brewery and food truck,537 Otis Dr., Nackawic, June 4, between 6 and 8 p.m.
- Boston Pizza,1230 Propsect St., Fredericton, June 2, between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m.
- Burger King,570 Crossing of the Two Nations, Fredericton, June 2 between noon and 2 p.m.
Public Health is offering the COVID-19 test to anyone who has been to a public exposure area, even if they do not have any symptoms. Residents canlook for a test onlineor call Tele-Care 811.
People who experience one or more symptoms are also encouraged to get tested.
Previous public expositions
Public Health on Tuesday identified the following potential public exposures to the coronavirus in the Fredericton area, Area 3:
- Drug Mart Buyers,1198 Onondaga St, Oromocto, June 1, between 1pm and 4pm.
- Atlantic superstore, 1150 Onondaga St, Oromocto, June 1 between 13 and 4 p.m.
Public Health has identified other potential public exposures to the coronavirus in many communities across the province, so much so that it has banned their ranking individually in its daily news release.
ordetailed list of possible exposures, including locations and dates, is available on the COVID-19 government website. Updated regularly.
What to do if you have a symptom
Persons interested in having COVID-19 symptoms maytake an online self-assessment test.
Public Health says the symptoms shown by people with COVID-19 have included:
Fever above 38 C.
New cough or worsening of chronic cough.
Sore throat.
Liquid nose.
Headache.
New onset of fatigue, muscle aches, diarrhea, loss of taste or smell.
Difficulty breathing.
In children, symptoms also included purple marks on the toes and feet.
People with one of those symptoms should:
