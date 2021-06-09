



TUSCALOOSA, Ala. The University of Alabama UN Model Team was set up for 10 countries in Europe UN World Division Ranking North American College Model 2020-2021. AI went up to No. 15 after winning the Outstanding Grand Delegation at the KB HallMUN Virtual Model conference in November and other year-round awards. In a year when virtual communication was more important than ever, the Model UN team quickly adapted to the challenges ahead, said Megan Wagner, assistant director of international partnerships and scholarships with UAs Capstone International Center. Team leadership was able to expand the team by 11 more students than last year, giving more AI students than ever the ability to learn, practice and compete at the highest level. Given the increase in team members and the virtual conference format due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the UAs Model UN team was able to compete in more conferences and earn more points and first prizes in recent team history. , and his first delegation award at a listed conference. Best Delegate Awards recognize individual students and college teams as a whole for their achievements in leadership, research, public speaking, solution building, negotiation, and diplomacy. In addition to team awards, members Chris McCarthy, from Brewster, New York, and Sarah Conrad, from West Chester, Pennsylvania, were named in 2020-2021 UN All-Star Team Collegiate Model of North America. The All-Star team recognizes exemplary individuals in the college MUN community who have made a difference inside and outside the committee. The UN Model Model UN team is part of the Caplab International Centers Alabama International Relations Club. The UN model is the foundation of AIRC, the premier student-led global affairs organization at AI that continuously provides opportunities for its members to learn, develop, find the community, and make an impact in Capstone and the world beyond. AIRC is open to all AI students regardless of college or direction. spring Megan Wagner, [email protected] CONTACT Bryant Welbourne, AI Strategic Communications, [email protected] The University of Alabama, part of the University of Alabama System, is the leading university of the states. AI shapes a better world through its teaching, research and service. With a global reputation for excellence, AI offers a comprehensive, forward-thinking environment and nearly 200-degree programs on a beautiful, student-centered campus. A leader in research, AI advances discovery, creative research and knowledge through more than 30 research centers. As the state’s largest higher education institution, AI directs economic growth in Alabama and beyond.

