Does money grow in volcanoes? El Salvador explores bitcoin mines





El Salvador President Nayib Bukele speaks during a press conference in San Salvador, El Salvador, June 6, 2021. REUTERS / Jose Cabezas

El Salvador President Nayib Bukele said Wednesday that he has instructed state-owned geothermal power firm LaGeo to develop a plan to provide bitcoin mining facilities using renewable energy from the country’s volcanoes. El Salvador became the first country in the world to adopt bitcoin as a legal tool after its Congress approved Bukele’s proposal to embrace the cryptocurrency. Read more “It will evolve quickly!” Bukele said on Twitter. The Central American leader’s announcement has focused on the environmental impact of cryptocurrencies, which are virtual currencies exchanged without intermediaries, such as central banks, to buy goods and services. However, the process of extracting coin from cyberspace requires large amounts of energy. Read more Global bitcoin C02 industry total emissions have risen to 60 million tonnes, equivalent to emissions from about 9 million machines, according to a March report by Bank of America analysts. Later Wednesday, Bukele shared a video on his Twitter account showing a powerful feather of what he said was pure water vapor projecting into the air from a pipeline. “Our engineers simply informed me that they dug a new well, which will provide approximately 95MW of 100% clean geothermal energy, 0 emissions from our volcanoes,” Bukele said. “Starting to design a complete #Bitcoin mining center around it,” he added. Bukele also changed his Twitter profile picture to an edited image of him with blue laser eyes, a popular internet fad among cryptocurrency supporters. His previous photo, updated when he announced his intention to send a receipt to make Bitcoin legal, featured him with laser red eyes. Our standards: Principles of Trust of Thomson Reuters.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos