International
An overnight attack on mine clearance workers in Afghanistan leaves 10 deadExBulletin
Mehrab Ibrahimi / AP
KABUL, Afghanistan Gunmen opened fire late Tuesday on dozens of deminers who worked for a British charity, killing 10 men and injuring 16 others. The incident took place in the northern Afghan province of Baghlan, according to charity HALO Trust and the Afghan Interior Ministry.
A video shared by TOLO News of Afghanistan the site showed men bringing wounded to a hospital in the provincial capital of Pul-e-Khumri. One was carried to a garrison; two men raised another.
It was not immediately clear who was behind the attack.
The HALO faith was established in Kabul in 1988 with the mission of clearing mines in conflict zones and has worked on site since, hiring more than 2,600 Afghans, according to its website. He says it has “secured almost 80 per cent of the country’s registered minefields and battlefields”, and also supports landmine victims.
The charity is registered in Britain and works in conflict zones around the world. She rose to prominence after Princess Diana walked through one of its minefields in Angola in 1997.
The attack noted deteriorating security across Afghanistan as U.S. and foreign allies withdraw their troops and equipment from the country, even as government forces try to keep the Taliban away.
Insurgents have seized about 17 districts across Afghanistan in recent weeks, according to local media. Recently, they crossed the Jaghatu district which lies in the provinces of Maidan Wardak and Ghazni, south of Kabul. The Taliban too claimed to have shot down an Afghan military plane who was apparently trying to land to supply the forces. An Afghan Interior Ministry spokesman, Tariq Arian, tells NPR that the plane crashed due to technical errors, killing three crew members.
In Baghlan province, gunmen launched their attack as about 110 workers gathered at the HALO Trust camp, “after finishing their work in nearby minefields,” the trust said in a statement. posted on Twitter.
Although the Taliban clashed with Afghan forces in Baghlan, and even captured Burka district in early May, the deputy governor of the province said there was no fighting in the area when the attack took place.
Mahboobullah Ghafari said men from the HALO Trust had worked in the area for three days and set up tents in a central area known as Sheikh Jalal.
He said the thieves were likely to stay behind the attack. “These were robbers who had gone there [group] they had machines they wanted to steal. “But when they saw many boys inside the tent, they opened fire.”
But the Afghan government blamed the Taliban. “Taliban terrorists claim they will protect the people who are here to help, but they are doing it differently,” Arian, an interior ministry spokesman, told.
The Taliban denied the allegations. A spokesman using the name Zabihullah Mujahid tells NPR that they condemned the attack. it added to Twitter that they see attacks such as “brutality”.
“Our Mujahideen will never commit such brutal acts,” he wrote.
In a statement, the United Nations condemned the killings.
“It is disgusting that an organization working to clear mines and other explosives and better the lives of people in need can be targeted,” said Ramiz Alakbarov, UN Humanitarian Coordinator. He called for a “thorough investigation to ensure that those responsible for any violations are held accountable and brought to justice”.
The Afghan government has not undertaken serious or satisfactory investigations into a horror shirt of militant attacks that have hit its citizens over the years, according to Human Rights Watch. The group says the government also did not investigate the killings e journalists, human rights activists, clerics and judicial workers who began to escalate after the Afghan government began peace talks with the Taliban.
Khwaga Ghani reported from Kabul. Diaa Hadid reported from Fremantle, Australia. Abdul Sattar contributed reporting from Islamabad, Pakistan.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]