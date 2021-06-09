An overnight attack on mine clearance workers in Afghanistan leaves 10 deadExBulletin

footprint Mehrab Ibrahimi / AP

KABUL, Afghanistan Gunmen opened fire late Tuesday on dozens of deminers who worked for a British charity, killing 10 men and injuring 16 others. The incident took place in the northern Afghan province of Baghlan, according to charity HALO Trust and the Afghan Interior Ministry.

A video shared by TOLO News of Afghanistan the site showed men bringing wounded to a hospital in the provincial capital of Pul-e-Khumri. One was carried to a garrison; two men raised another.

It was not immediately clear who was behind the attack.

The HALO faith was established in Kabul in 1988 with the mission of clearing mines in conflict zones and has worked on site since, hiring more than 2,600 Afghans, according to its website. He says it has “secured almost 80 per cent of the country’s registered minefields and battlefields”, and also supports landmine victims.

The charity is registered in Britain and works in conflict zones around the world. She rose to prominence after Princess Diana walked through one of its minefields in Angola in 1997.

The attack noted deteriorating security across Afghanistan as U.S. and foreign allies withdraw their troops and equipment from the country, even as government forces try to keep the Taliban away.

Insurgents have seized about 17 districts across Afghanistan in recent weeks, according to local media. Recently, they crossed the Jaghatu district which lies in the provinces of Maidan Wardak and Ghazni, south of Kabul. The Taliban too claimed to have shot down an Afghan military plane who was apparently trying to land to supply the forces. An Afghan Interior Ministry spokesman, Tariq Arian, tells NPR that the plane crashed due to technical errors, killing three crew members.

In Baghlan province, gunmen launched their attack as about 110 workers gathered at the HALO Trust camp, “after finishing their work in nearby minefields,” the trust said in a statement. posted on Twitter.

Although the Taliban clashed with Afghan forces in Baghlan, and even captured Burka district in early May, the deputy governor of the province said there was no fighting in the area when the attack took place.

Mahboobullah Ghafari said men from the HALO Trust had worked in the area for three days and set up tents in a central area known as Sheikh Jalal.

He said the thieves were likely to stay behind the attack. “These were robbers who had gone there [group] they had machines they wanted to steal. “But when they saw many boys inside the tent, they opened fire.”

But the Afghan government blamed the Taliban. “Taliban terrorists claim they will protect the people who are here to help, but they are doing it differently,” Arian, an interior ministry spokesman, told.

The Taliban denied the allegations. A spokesman using the name Zabihullah Mujahid tells NPR that they condemned the attack. it added to Twitter that they see attacks such as “brutality”.

“Our Mujahideen will never commit such brutal acts,” he wrote.

In a statement, the United Nations condemned the killings.

“It is disgusting that an organization working to clear mines and other explosives and better the lives of people in need can be targeted,” said Ramiz Alakbarov, UN Humanitarian Coordinator. He called for a “thorough investigation to ensure that those responsible for any violations are held accountable and brought to justice”.

The Afghan government has not undertaken serious or satisfactory investigations into a horror shirt of militant attacks that have hit its citizens over the years, according to Human Rights Watch. The group says the government also did not investigate the killings e journalists, human rights activists, clerics and judicial workers who began to escalate after the Afghan government began peace talks with the Taliban.

Khwaga Ghani reported from Kabul. Diaa Hadid reported from Fremantle, Australia. Abdul Sattar contributed reporting from Islamabad, Pakistan.