Govt warns those in poverty will bear the burden of the Climate Commission’s plan to reduce gas emissions

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says the transition must happen – but it will not be easy.

“The commission’s advice calls for action throughout the economy and including all Zealanders, we will all have to play our part,” she said.

“Having a road map does not change the fact that the road will be steep and will be difficult from time to time.”

The commission is warning that big businesses in the regions may be among those who find it most difficult, citing the cement and steel industries, which are big employers.

Some companies may be forced to close if they cannot move to a low-emission economy – causing significant job losses.

South Mayor Gary Tong said it was a “serious warning”.

Businesses in the region are eager to make the transition but it is too early to say how successful they will be, he said.

If large employers were forced to close their doors, their employees might not have many other options, Tong added.

“We’ve seen it with COVID-19 with the hospitality industry in Te Anau, Fiordland, West Coast and Queenstown.

“Sometimes there are no other options and to use the government word, some areas can not be crossed so they either sit there at the top or move.”

The commission also acknowledges that those with lower incomes may be disproportionately affected, but says this can be mitigated through targeted policies.

Underage Beneficiary and Workers Trust attorney Kay Brereton said while climate targets were well-intentioned, they would hit them with the least, the hardest.

“It would be devastating. I already deal with people who can not afford their housing costs. If their transportation, food and maybe energy costs go up, I really do not know what happens to the sector of our society. who lives from week to week and not being fully confronted now. “

Comprehensive changes in transport are among the recommendations of the Climate Commission.

By 2035 he wants all imported cars to be electric and expects petrol and diesel prices to rise by 30 cents per liter. He wants all road transport to be carbon neutral by 2050.

But the commission acknowledged that it would not be easy for people with lower incomes to buy an electric vehicle.

Brereton said it was not about those who lived week after week.

“If [those in lower income households] they have cars, they probably got old cars and although I’m sure we’re all quite eager for the idea of ​​switching to an electric vehicle, cost is a big issue for people. “

Car dealer Matthew Foot said electric vehicles were often out of reach for middle-income earners.

“If you type a family with three children who have a reasonable budget to buy a normal SUV, say a 7-seater SUV, those vehicles are not available to them.

They are simply still very expensive. They are still in brackets $ 70,000 to $ 80,000 while you can buy a Mitsubishi Outlander for between $ 30,000 and $ 40,000 “.

Foot added that cost was not the only obstacle to buying an electric vehicle as many people simply will not find an electric model that suits their needs.

“We still need ute and that kind of thing too and they’re nowhere near getting into that situation where we have an ute EV yet, so it’s probably three years away before we physically have those vehicles.”

Foot thinks government incentives would be a game changer and would drastically increase the uptake of electric vehicles.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said the government is prepared to lend a helping hand and expects to announce further details on an incentive regime sometime in the future.

The government’s response to the rest of the councils will not come until the end of the year.

