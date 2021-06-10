Turkey optimistic about Erdogan-Biden meeting at NATO summit – minister





Turkey hopes a meeting between President Tayyip Erdogan and US counterpart Joe Biden at next week’s NATO summit will yield positive results, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Wednesday, adding that the meeting would be “critical.” Biden and Erdogan will meet to discuss Syria, Afghanistan and other regional issues next week and will also discuss “significant differences” between Washington and Ankara in their first face-to-face meeting since Biden took office. on duty, said the US national security adviser on Monday Read more NATO allies Ankara and Washington have been at loggerheads over a range of issues, from Turkey’s acquisition of Russian S-400 missile defense systems – a move that drew US sanctions last year – to regional policy changes. human rights and legal issues. Speaking in an interview with state broadcaster TRT Haber, Cavusoglu said allies should take reciprocal steps to repair ties, adding that Washington was eager to work alongside Ankara in regional conflicts such as Syria and Libya. “Our expectations must also be met. As long as problems remain, it is not easy for us to sincerely build cooperation. We need to take reciprocal steps in every field,” Cavusoglu said. “Our president’s meeting will be a critical one in every way. We hope the meeting will yield positive results,” he added. The Allies also have differing views on the Nago-Karabakh conflict and on Ankara’s ambitions for oil and gas in the eastern Mediterranean. A statement by Biden in April calling the 1915 massacre of Armenians by the Ottoman Empire angered Ankara and sparked tensions. Despite the changes, officials say Turkey has offered to guard and run Kabul airport after NATO forces withdraw from Afghanistan, in a move that could serve as a potential area of ​​co-operation between Ankara and Washington. Read more Cavusoglu said on Wednesday that Turkey was discussing airport security with allies, namely the United States, but that no country could take on that mission without support. U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman, who held talks in Ankara last month, said Ankara and Washington had different policies in some areas, but added that allies should work to improve ties. “It is not a simple relationship … but they are an important NATO ally for all of us,” she told a virtual event hosted by the German Marshall Fund. “I think we need to continue to work on building and supporting that relationship and encouraging Turkey to move in a direction where its democracy can be really strong and move forward.” Our standards: Principles of Trust of Thomson Reuters.

