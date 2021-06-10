‘This is crazy’: Africa desperately lacks COVID vaccines

CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) In the global race to vaccinate people against COVID-19, Africa is tragically at the back of the pack.

In fact, it has barely come out of the starting blocks.

In South Africa, which has the strongest continental economy and its largest coronavirus load, only 0.8% of the population is fully vaccinated, according to a worldwide tracker held by Johns Hopkins University. And hundreds of thousands of the country’s health workers, many of whom come face to face with the virus every day, are still waiting for their pictures.

In Nigeria, Africa’s largest country with more than 200 million people, only 0.1% are fully protected. Kenya, with 50 million people, is even lower. Uganda has recalled doses from rural areas because there is not enough to fight blasts in big cities.

Chad did not administer the first vaccines until last weekend. And there are at least five other countries in Africa where no dose has been introduced, according to the African Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The World Health Organization says the continent of 1.3 billion people is facing a severe vaccine shortage at the same time a new wave of infections is growing across Africa. Vaccine shipments to Africa have almost stopped, the WHO said last week.

Extremely extremely disturbing and sometimes frustrating, said CDC Africa Director Dr. John Nkengasong, a Cameroonian virologist who is trying to ensure that some of the world’s poorest countries get a fair share of vaccines in a market where they can probably not compete.

In contrast, the United States and Britain have fully vaccinated more than 40% of their population, with higher rates for adults and high-risk people. Countries in Europe are close to or have exceeded 20% coverage, and their citizens have begun to wonder where they can take their vaccine certificates on their summer vacation. The US, France and Germany are even offering shots for young people who are at very low risk of serious disease from COVID-19.

Poor countries had warned as early as last year of this impending vaccine inequality, for fear that rich nations would accumulate doses.

In an interview, Nkengasong called on the leaders of rich nations who met this week at the G-7 summit to share back-up vaccines, something the United States has agreed to do and avoid a moral catastrophe.

I like to believe that the G-7 countries, most of which have kept overdoses of vaccines, want to be on the right side of history, Nkengasong said. Distribute those vaccines. We need to look at these vaccines, not just promises and goodwill.

Others are not so patient, nor so diplomatic.

People are dying. Time is against us. This is crazy, wrote South African human rights lawyer Fatima Hasan, an activist for equal access to health care, in a series of text messages.

The Biden administration last week made its first major move to ease the crisis, announcing it would share an initial set of 25 million backup doses with desperate countries in South and Central America, Asia and Africa.

Nkengasong and his team were in contact with White House officials a day later, he said, with a list of places where 5 million doses set for Africa could go immediately.

However, the US offer is just a “leak of what is needed,” Hasan wrote.

British-born billionaire philanthropist Mo Ibrahim, who was born in Sudan, added his voice to the issue, saying the phrase pandemic era of no one is safe until everyone is safe often repeated by the leaders of rich nations will it was pointless until they shared their surplus vaccines.

“They say that while they are collecting the vaccine,” said Ibrahim. “Can you walk in the conversation?” Just stop talking like a parrot, you know, and do you really think what you said?

Africa alone is facing a shortage of about 700 million doses, even after considering those provided through the WHO vaccine program for the poorest countries, COVAX, and an agreement with Johnson & Johnson, which comes in August , two months long away.

Uganda just released a batch of 3,000 doses of vaccine in the capital, Kampala a small sum for a city of 2 million to keep its program barely alive.

There and elsewhere, the fear is that fate that did not somehow enable parts of Africa to escape the previous worst waves of infections and deaths from COVID-19 might not hold it this time.

The first COVID was a joke, but it really is. It kills, said Danstan Nsamba, a taxi driver in Uganda who has lost many people he knew from the virus.

In Zimbabwe, Chipo Dzimba launched a search for a vaccine after witnessing COVID-19 deaths in her community. She walked for miles to a church mission hospital, where there was none, and miles back to a district hospital, where the nurses also had nothing, and told her to go to the region’s main government hospital. That was too far away.

I’m giving up, said Dzimba. I do not have the bus fare.

South African health workers faced a similar disappointment when they gathered in a parking garage last month, hoping for vaccinations and ignoring in their desperation social distance protocols. Many fled without being shot.

Femada Shamam, who is in charge of a group of nursing homes in the South African city of Durban, has seen only half of the 1,600 elderly and frail people vaccinated. It has been six months, almost every day, since Britain launched the global vaccination.

They feel very depressed and depressed, Shamam said of its unvaccinated residents, who are experiencing great anxiety as they sat in their locked homes 18 months after the blast. Twenty-two of its inhabitants have died from COVID-19.

It actually highlights the biggest problem … assets and what they do not have, Shamam said.

As for whether he has faith in countries rich in a vaccine surplus that have received the message, Nkengasong said: I am hopeful, but not necessarily confident.

AP writers around the world contributed to this report.