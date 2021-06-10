Afghanistan: At least 10 killed in attack on Halo Trust mine workers





Halo did not blame the attack, saying only that an “unknown armed group” carried it out in their camp. Afghan officials have blamed Taliban insurgents.

The insurgents, fighting to overthrow the outside-backed Afghan government, have denied involvement in the attack on the camp in the northern province of Baghlan, where fighting has been heavy in recent weeks.

“The Taliban brought them into a room and opened fire on them,” said provincial police spokesman Jawed Basharat.

The United Nations has called for a full investigation to “ensure that those responsible for this horrific attack are held accountable and brought to justice,” UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric told reporters in New York.

The Halo Trust, Afghanistan’s largest demining organization, said in a statement that 16 people were injured when unidentified gunmen attacked the camp. There were 110 workers in the camp at the time of the attack, he said. After decades of conflict, Afghanistan is riddled with mines and unexploded ordnance, and agencies have worked to clear them in the years since the Taliban were ousted in 2001. An official in the area said most of the surviving workers fled to surrounding villages after the attack and police were working to help them. A Taliban spokesman denied involvement in the killings. But a senior government official in the capital Kabul dismissed him, saying, “This was clearly executed by the Taliban.” The Taliban often attack demining workers because their work often helps to blow up roadside bombs set by insurgents, government officials say. Violence has escalated across Afghanistan since the United States announced plans in April to withdraw all its troops by September 11th. The Taliban are fighting government troops in 26 of the 34 provinces and insurgents have recently captured more than 10 districts, government officials say. “The United Nations is committed to staying and deploying in Afghanistan. Aid workers, especially women, are facing increasing attacks and harassment as they continue their work,” Dujarric said. “The parties to the conflict in Afghanistan are strongly encouraged to protect civilians, aid workers and civilian infrastructure, including schools and hospitals, in accordance with international humanitarian law,” he said. In another incident, an Afghan army helicopter crashed in Wardak province, west of Kabul, on Wednesday, killing three crew members on board, the defense ministry said. The Taliban said its fighters had shot down the helicopter, but the ministry said the helicopter was trying to make an emergency landing after developing a technical problem when it crashed.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos