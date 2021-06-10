The suspicious death investigation began after the body was found near the intersection of SoHo: London, Ont. police – London





Police in London, Ont., Are calling on the public for information after officers say they found the body of a dead man near an intersection in the city SoHo neighborhood Wednesday morning. The death is seen as suspicious, police said, adding that they were called to the scene at the southern end of Colborne Street, where Colborne and Nelson meet near the former South Street Hospital, around 6:50 p.m. It was there that they found the deceased in the bar south of the road, police said. An autopsy is scheduled for Thursday. The identity of the man has not been disclosed. Details remain very limited regarding the investigation and police say they will stay on stage throughout the day. Police tape and evidence marker near Colborne and Gray streets, a few blocks north of where officers found the body of a dead man Wednesday morning. Death is being viewed as suspicious.

Sawyer Bogdan / 980 CFPL

We are not able to share specific details, but we can say that the evidence at the scene raises the suspicion of wrong play, but at this time nothing has been ruled out, said London police Cst. Sandasha Bough. Trends Manitoba launches nearly $ 2 million lottery to encourage COVID-19 vaccinations

Fully vaccinated Canadian travelers can overcome hotel quarantine coming July: feds The story goes down the ad Police strips and evidence markers could be seen along Colborne Street as far north as Simcoe Street, along what appeared to be a trail of blood. The porch of a town house unit in the southeast corner of Colborne and Simcoe was also recorded by police. They came in the morning (and) started blocking things and forensics was here within an hour, said neighbor Tamera Bessette-Penner, who lives on the street where the body was found. I was just getting up this morning and drinking a coffee and some police officers went up my path and commented on the blood, which I had just noticed as they were noticing it. She said police had interviewed neighbors along the way and said she had not heard or seen anything until officers arrived. Members of the public are required to avoid the area at this time. Police say more information will be provided “on a case-by-case basis” at a later time. Anyone with information is required to contact police at 519-661-5670 or Crime Prevention at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). – With files by Sawyer Bogdan The front porch of a town house unit has been recorded by police near Colborne and Simcoe streets, a few blocks north of where officers say the body of a dead man was laid to rest Wednesday morning, June 9, 2021. Death is being investigated as suspicious.

Sawyer Bogdan / 980 CFPL

