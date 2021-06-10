



US President Joe Biden brings a stern warning to Brexit in his first meeting with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson: Do not allow a rift with the European Union to undermine the delicate peace in Northern Ireland. On his first overseas trip since taking office in January, Biden meets Johnson Thursday at the English seaside resort of Carbis Bay ahead of a G7 summit Friday-Sunday, a NATO summit Monday, a US summit -BE on Tuesday and a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin the next day in Geneva. Biden will try to use the trip to burn his multilateral credentials after the turmoil of Donald Trump’s presidency, which left many U.S. allies in Europe and Asia confused and some alienated. Biden, however, brings an unpleasant message to Johnson, one of the leaders of the Brexit 2016 campaign: Stop heated divorce negotiations by undermining a 1998 US-brokered peace deal known as the Good Friday Agreement that ended three decades of bloodshed in Northern Ireland. “President Biden has been clear about his strong belief in the Good Friday Agreement as the foundation for peaceful coexistence in Northern Ireland,” White House adviser Jake Sullivan told the Air Force board. One. “Any step that endangers or undermines it will not be welcomed by the United States,” said Sullivan, who declined to characterize Johnson’s actions as disturbing the peace. Britain’s exit from the European Union strained peace in Northern Ireland to the point of collapse because the 27-nation bloc wants to protect its markets, yet a border in the Irish Sea cuts off the British province from the rest of the UK. Northern Ireland shares a border with EU member Ireland. Biden will also speak Thursday about donating additional doses of COVID-19 vaccines to poor countries. iNDICATORS The 1998 peace deal largely ended the “Problems” – three decades of conflict between Irish Catholic nationalist militants and “loyal” pro-British Protestant paramilitaries that left 3,600 people dead. Biden, who is proud of his Irish heritage, will make a statement of principle about the importance of that peace deal, Sullivan said. “He does not issue threats or ultimatums, he will simply convey his deep-seated belief that we must stand behind and defend this protocol,” Sullivan said. Although the UK formally withdrew from the EU in 2020, both sides are still trading threats over the Brexit deal as London unilaterally delayed implementation of Northern Ireland clause of the agreement. The EU and Britain tried to solve the border puzzle with the Northern Ireland Protocol of the Brexit agreement, which keeps the province both in the customs territory of the United Kingdom and in the EU single market. Pro-British trade unionists say the Brexit deal Johnson signed contradicts the 1998 peace deal, and London has said the protocol is unstable in its current form after supplies of daily goods to Northern Ireland were cut off. Johnson, who wrote a 2014 biography of British wartime leader Winston Churchill, will agree with Biden on an “Atlantic Charter” modeled on the 1941 agreement reached between Churchill and President Franklin D. Roosevelt. The two leaders will agree on a task force to see the resumption of the UK-US trip as soon as possible. Our standards: Principles of Trust of Thomson Reuters.

