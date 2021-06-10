Reports of Severe Covid or Post-Vaccination Deaths Rare but Not Unexpected





In recent months, a steady rise in titles has highlighted the stunning real-world effectiveness of Covid-19 vaccines, particularly mRNA vaccines made by Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna. Vaccines, study after study has shown, are more than 90 percent effective in preventing the worst outcomes, including hospitalization and death. But in addition to this good news there have been rare reports of severe Covid in people who had been fully vaccinated. On June 3, for example, Napa County announced that a fully vaccinated woman, who had passed more than a month since her second stroke Moderna, had died after being hospitalized with Covid. The woman, who was over 65 years old and had basic medical conditions, had tested positive for the Alpha variant, which was first identified in Britain. Although these cases are tragic, they are unusual and not unexpected. I am very sad that she had a very serious illness, which led to her death, said Dr. William Schaffner, medical director of the National Infectious Diseases Foundation and a vaccine expert at Vanderbilt University. But, he noted, we expected to have an occasional infection.

Such cases should not keep people from being vaccinated, scientists said. There is no vaccine in history that has ever been 100 percent effective, said Dr. Paul Offit, director of the Vaccine Education Center at Philadelphia Children’s Hospital. This is your best chance of avoiding serious, critical illness. But as is true of everything in medicine, it is not perfect. Severe covid is rare in people who have been fully vaccinated. IN a letter published last month, The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said it had received reports of 10,262 progressive infections by April 30th. That’s just a handful of the 101 million Americans who were vaccinated by that date, though the agency noted that significant counts of progressive infections are likely. Of those cases of progression, 10 percent of patients were hospitalized and 2 percent died, and in some of those cases, patients were hospitalized or died from something unrelated to Covid-19. The average age of those who died was 82 years old. Updated June 9, 2021, 10:03 pm ET Older adults, who are at greater risk for complications in Covid, may also be more likely to develop significant infections because they are known to contain weaker immune responses to vaccines. People who are impaired by immunity or have other chronic health conditions may also be at increased risk. Some of the variants especially Beta, which was first identified in South Africa may be more likely to avoid vaccine-induced protection. But Beta is currently not common in the United States, noted Dr. Schaffner.

The Alpha variant that infected the Napa County woman is highly contagious, but the vaccines provide good protection against it as well as against the original strain of the virus. “Vaccines provide tremendous protection against death and disease from the virus and all residents should continue to be vaccinated to protect themselves and others,” Dr. Karen Relucio, public health officer Napa Countys. Progressive infections are likely to subside as more people are vaccinated and transmission rates in the community fall. The virus will find fewer and fewer people to infect it will be harder for the virus to function across the population, said Dr. Schaffner. These are excellent vaccines. In order for vaccines to work optimally on an individual and community basis, as many people as possible need to be vaccinated.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos