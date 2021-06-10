Slovenian PMs’ comment on ‘fake news’ regarding COE Commissioner condemned





Jana’s humiliating tweet follows COE memorandum criticizing media freedom situation

Slovenian Prime Minister Janez Jana in Brussels, Belgium, 19 July 2020. Credit: Alexandros Michailidis / Shutterstock

The International Press Institute (IPI) has joined its partners in the Rapid Media Freedom Response (MFRR) in expressing shock at Slovenian Prime Minister Janez Janas, humiliating tweet about Council of Europe Commissioner for Human Rights Dunja Mijatovi . On June 6, 2021, Prime Minister Jana said that the Commissioner is part of the #fakenews network in her latest response memorandum on freedom of expression and freedom of the media in Slovenia. The Prime Ministers ‘Twitter quoted Mitja Iri, a public relations expert at the Ministry of Culture, as saying that their considerations were not properly represented and calling the Commissioners’ reports biased and misinformed. We welcome Commissioner Mijatovi memo’s memorandum and share her concerns about the deterioration of media freedom in Slovenia, which are in line with the findings of our recent fact-finding mission in the country, the report of which will be released. We also note that Office of Commissioners operates independently and impartially, which we find reflected in its latest report. Along with the 16-page memorandum, the Commissioner further published a 6-page document with comments from the Slovenian authorities, with whom she also met in April during an online dialogue. We consider the tone and manner in which Prime Minister Jana decided to express his disagreement with Commissioner Mijatov i’s memorandum as completely inappropriate for a leader of a democratic European state. The irony of these remarks in relation to a report expressing concern precisely about the behavior of public figures, including the Prime Minister, on social media, where they undermine the credibility of journalists by accusing them of lies and using offensive hashtags like #fakenews, is evident . MFRR calls on Prime Minister Jana to stop denigrating the report and instead take measures to address his findings. This includes refraining from making offensive, arrogant or derogatory comments on social media, which contribute to a hostile environment for journalists and media workers in Slovenia and, especially in relation to the tweet to Commissioner Mijatovi, an unwanted joining of the European public debate. . Signed: ARTICLE 19 European Center for Freedom of the Press and Media (ECPMF) European Federation of Journalists (EFJ) Unlimited Free Press International Press Institute (IPI) OBC Transseurope This statement is part ofFreedom of the media is goodd Answer(MFRR), a Europe-wide mechanism that monitors, monitors and responds to violations of press and media freedom in EU Member States and Candidate Countries.

