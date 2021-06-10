The National Broadcaster Plans the International Channel to Tell the History of India

WORK, India Amid growing backlash in the international media over its treatment of the Covid-19 pandemic, suffocating the media and increasing religious intolerance, the Indian government wants to open an international channel to project India’s perspective.

Prasar Bharati , the parent body of Doordarshan, India ‘s national broadcaster, was recently called into question a Expression of Interest (IE) seeking applications for advisory services to provide a detailed project report for the channel creation.

India, as the largest democracy in the world and one of the important emerging economies, has an important role to play globally on various fronts, Shashi Shekhar Vempati , Doordarshan chief executive, told Zenger News.

According to the document, the idea behind the Doordarshan international channel is to build a global presence for Doordarshan and create an international voice for India.

The IE proposed that the channel present India ‘s perspectives on contemporary issues of global and domestic importance.

India, for all its complexity and diversity, needs to be better understood. Therefore, there is a need for a global presence, so the Indian perspective gains a global audience and the world develops a deeper understanding and appreciation of a growing India, Vempati said.

Doordarshan, or DD as it is colloquially known, already has an English DD India news channel which was reorganized over the years to cater to a larger global audience. Therefore, this proposed channel DD International will increase the offers from the broadcaster, expanding the scope.

Currently, DD India mainly targets the Indian diaspora living in different parts of the world through a mix of local and global news. DD International will focus only on the global audience.

time

The idea of ​​an international channel under Doordarshan presents itself as an opportunity for right-wing government Narendra Modi to reshape her international image damaged by a host of issues highlighted in popular magazines and publications.

In recent weeks, several global media organizations have written critical pieces on Modi and his government ‘s delayed response to a second wave of pandemics.

The system has collapsed: India’s origin in Covid hell, Modi leads India into a viral apocalypse, were some titles that damaged Modi’s image.

To counter the growing dissent, the High Commission of India in Australia issued a declaration to refute such news, calling the reports of a publication unfounded and defamatory.

It is surprising to see that your respected publication has chosen to reproduce a completely baseless, malicious and slanderous article without getting tired of checking the facts with any authority in the Government of India, the statement reads.

However, the Modi government was mentioned earlier in several reports before the second wave as well.

In March, the V-Dem Institute of Sweden report mocked the government’s view of the media and academic freedom, the suppression of civil liberties, categorizing the world’s largest democracy as an elected autocracy.

In her report , Freedom House, another non-profit organization, released India from free to partially free status.

Of India Academic Freedom Index (AFI) score , which determines the level of freedom of speech and is enjoyed by universities and academic security centers, also reached a significant low (0.35) compared to its 2014 score (0.68).

Banking on the old horse

Doordarshan, launched in 1959, is an independent public service broadcaster funded by the Indian government, owned by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and two sectors of Prasar Bharati.

For decades since its inception, Doordarshan presented the government’s view on national and socio-cultural events. She became famous in the 1990s with her cinematic description of mythological shows such as Ramajan, Mahabharat, and a superhero show Shaktimaan.

The rise in TV sales following the liberalization of India’s economy made TV shows a household commodity. Doordarshan, too, rode on this wave and gained considerable visibility.

By the mid-1990s, the Indian government allowed private players to enter the broadcasting industry, and viewers began migrating to channels that had less to do with the national message and more for entertainment.

However, last year, when India went into its first blockade caused by the pandemic, the country’s Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar announced the rebroadcast of Ramayan. The series got more than 170 million viewers in the first four shows , regaining popularity on the channel.

Not a new idea

Creating a world presence for Doordarshan is not a new idea, Jawar Sircar , told Zenger News the former executive of Prasar Bharati.

It’s a long story. They had a Doordarshan International channel and the studio produced a lot of content worthy of internationals, which is debatable now. But they did not have a satellite connection at the time, Sircar said.

Content goes through an uplink where it is uploaded, but to download it to a target area, you must have a foot-link in the same target area, which Doordarshan did not have.

Sircar considers the current plan as very ambitious, but the idea was being developed for 20 years.

Doordarshan needs to think about the target audience, content generation. If they are going to hire people in different regions of the world, the question is: Do they have the money for it?

Commercial revenue earned by the broadcaster is declining from year to year. Reported trading revenue of 157.53 kroner INR ($ 21.6 million) in 2020-21, up from 58.4 percent from 2019-20 and 71.5 percent from 2018-19.

DD has evolved in stages, Vempati said.

Currently, DD India produces globally distributed content in Korea, Bangladesh, UK, USA, Caribbean, Canada, etc. What is new in this endeavor is the creation of international content utilizing offices, reporters and talent from around the world.

Some former journalists with Doordarshan do not want the new channel to mimic existing international news channels.

The idea for Doordarshan to go international is welcome and appreciated, Anjali Rai, former senior news presenter at Doordarshan, told Zenger News.

But the channel should not be a copy of other international channels. It should not copy what other channels are doing. It is a great tool to show our culture and voice internationally.

(Edited by Gaurab Dasgupta and Amrita Das. Map by Urvashi Makwana)