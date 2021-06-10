New York could relocate California as the world’s cannabis capital





Demonstrators march in NYC annual cannabis parade and rally in support of legalization of … [+] marijuana on May 1, 2021 in New York City. – New York Governor Andrew Cuomo signed legislation legalizing recreational marijuana on March 31, 2021, with a large portion of sales tax revenue going to minority communities. (Photo by Angela Weiss / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP via Getty Images)

AFP through Getty Images

I am not a fan of the adult use legalization framework in California known as Prop. 64. Voters passed this poll in 2016 by a large majority of 56%, which is unheard of in modern politics, even in deep blue California. Five years later, most of California has no cannabis distributors in retail, manufacturing or cultivation while local officials have banned cannabis businesses. Many stakeholders, including myself, have tried to persuade Sacramento Democratic lawmakers to reform Prop. 64, and yet all those attempts have failed, despite one-party rule. If there has ever been a child poster about how it does NOT legalize cannabis, it looks like Golden State. The inability to reform something that everyone agrees needs reform with a one-party rule has been beyond disappointing, and therefore many cannabis people in California may support the withdrawal of Governor Newsom if he does not do something about it. OFFICE OF THE GOVERNOR OF NEW YORK IN MANHATTAN, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES – 16/06/2019: Kassandra Frederique, … [+] New York State Director on Drug Policy Alliance (Photo by Erik McGregor / LightRocket via Getty Images)

LightRocket through Getty Images

Now New York is coming out on stage; activists there have learned from the bitter lessons of California. Noticing a governor in political trouble for disrespecting the past with women under his employment, New York activists were able to create a legalization framework that could be the best in the world. Democratic Party leaders had no choice but to rally around a wounded governor crossing the most progressive cannabis framework to date in order to protect his left wing, divert the media from his professional woes, and ensure that he to remain in power. It was a great page of activism that we should all study as we continue to legalize weed. < position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/> The framework in New York ensures that half of all licenses go to people affected by the cannabis war. Colored people, LGBTQ + people, inherited cannabis and creative people ruined over the decades, can all have a stroke now. Otherwise known as social equality, the distribution of these licenses in this community will create a more equal playing field where small businesses can compete with multi-state operators and enter the community, as the underground market in the five municipalities has done for generations. The framework is innovative in other ways, too, such as issuing consumer licenses from day one, which other states have not had the courage to embrace. It does little good to legalize weeds but not consumption, especially when public housing bans cannabis consumption, as many homeowners do. Consumer licensing is a critical component to extracting cannabis from the shadows and into the light. NEW YORK GOVERNOR OFFICE IN MANHATTAN, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES – 2016/06/16. (Photo by Erik … [+] McGregor / LightRocket via Getty Images)

LightRocket through Getty Images

Consumer licenses that enable people to collect and enjoy cannabis together will speak to New York-based cannabis tribe and allow for even deeper community engagement. It will be difficult for corporate people to develop these community models like cannabis that people can make. Once more corporate people consume weeds, then those consumption patterns will also thrive and large companies can create the experiences they know how to create. I can imagine a vibrant ecosystem of both cannabis corporations and core enterprises offering this marvelous plant for every walk of life in New York, for all visitors and tourists, and beyond. I predict New York will relocate California, becoming the world’s cannabis capital within five years. The legalization framework allows this disruption to occur while California will continue to fight to reform Prop. 64. I can see t-shirt sellers now wandering in my NY shirt heart. Sit me down for a dozen. And don’t forget my fucking dog with everything and a piece of world-famous pizza. No doubt friends will hit as hits keep coming in the Big Apple. Don’t remember the smell of cannabis, its righteous freedom and the scent of change that is finally here.

