Silver lining for Rio Tinto in Mongol elections

But I do not think that translates, somehow, a more hostile attitude or demand towards Oyu Tolgoi.

The Mongolian government has challenged the legislative legitimacy of a 2015 agreement with Rio that revived the mine project, accused Rio subsidiaries of underpaying the tax, and expressed dissatisfaction with the management of the Rio project on the eve of massive cost and schedule explosions.

The countless unresolved issues between Rio and the Mongolian government ultimately return to the desire of developing nations for a greater share of the wealth from a mine that is considered to be among the top five copper producers in the world before 2030.

Professor Dierkes said the Mongols had little appetite for compromise on Oyu Tolgoi, meaning the mine is likely to be ammunition for political opportunists in the developing nation for decades to come.

Whatever these negotiations bring now, I do not think they will resolve the fundamental issue. “I think there will be renegotiations again in five, eight, ten years, I do not think it will really be resolved,” he said.

Even if they [Mongolian Government] got what they asked for, i do not have a sense that the public means now we have the perfect deal and we can live happily ever after. Instead I think it’s just a cycle.

But once you know and have an expectation of that trajectory, you will likely adjust your expectations.

Mongolia’s macho political culture is often illustrated by the electoral success of judo champions such as outgoing President Khaltmaa Battulga and professional wrestlers such as former mining minister Sumiyabazar Dolgorsuren, with the latter representing Mongolia at the 2000 Sydney Olympics.

But a push against that culture and traditional party duopoly was broken on Wednesday when a candidate representing a relatively young, center-left party favored by young and educated Mongols got almost 20 per cent of the vote to finish as runner-up.

The candidate, Enkhbat Dangaasuren, was a tech entrepreneur who founded Mongolia’s first internet service provider and is fluent in English.

Professor Dierkes said there was no suggestion that Enkhbat would be overly supportive of Rio’s efforts to develop Oyu Tolgoi, but his political style was different from the Mongolian norm and could be a sign of things happening.

He was another candidate, I do not think he would have been particularly useful in an immediate way for the project or investors, but his candidacy signals a desire for a change in political culture, he said.

He stood for a more informed, more independent policy-making.

His approach to another type of politics resonated and he received more than 30 percent [of the vote] in some of the urban alleys, that is, in the long run, this may be the kind of thing that will start to disappear in this ongoing cycle of negotiations.

Other Australian companies with exposure to Mongolia include copper explorers Xanadu Mines and Kincora Copper, coal miner Aspire, mining services firm CIMIC and law firm Minter Ellison.

Mongolia is not the only nation where Rio is facing a complex political climate; reports suggest Serbia may decide on Rio’s plans to build a new lithium mine in Jadar in a local referendum.

Rio copper interests in Chile and Peru could face the possibility of higher taxes as U.S. government agencies relocated in March to lift approval for the Resolution copper project that was granted just two months ago.