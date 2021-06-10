International
Silver lining for Rio Tinto in Mongol elections
But I do not think that translates, somehow, a more hostile attitude or demand towards Oyu Tolgoi.
The Mongolian government has challenged the legislative legitimacy of a 2015 agreement with Rio that revived the mine project, accused Rio subsidiaries of underpaying the tax, and expressed dissatisfaction with the management of the Rio project on the eve of massive cost and schedule explosions.
The countless unresolved issues between Rio and the Mongolian government ultimately return to the desire of developing nations for a greater share of the wealth from a mine that is considered to be among the top five copper producers in the world before 2030.
Professor Dierkes said the Mongols had little appetite for compromise on Oyu Tolgoi, meaning the mine is likely to be ammunition for political opportunists in the developing nation for decades to come.
Whatever these negotiations bring now, I do not think they will resolve the fundamental issue. “I think there will be renegotiations again in five, eight, ten years, I do not think it will really be resolved,” he said.
Even if they [Mongolian Government] got what they asked for, i do not have a sense that the public means now we have the perfect deal and we can live happily ever after. Instead I think it’s just a cycle.
But once you know and have an expectation of that trajectory, you will likely adjust your expectations.
Mongolia’s macho political culture is often illustrated by the electoral success of judo champions such as outgoing President Khaltmaa Battulga and professional wrestlers such as former mining minister Sumiyabazar Dolgorsuren, with the latter representing Mongolia at the 2000 Sydney Olympics.
But a push against that culture and traditional party duopoly was broken on Wednesday when a candidate representing a relatively young, center-left party favored by young and educated Mongols got almost 20 per cent of the vote to finish as runner-up.
The candidate, Enkhbat Dangaasuren, was a tech entrepreneur who founded Mongolia’s first internet service provider and is fluent in English.
Professor Dierkes said there was no suggestion that Enkhbat would be overly supportive of Rio’s efforts to develop Oyu Tolgoi, but his political style was different from the Mongolian norm and could be a sign of things happening.
He was another candidate, I do not think he would have been particularly useful in an immediate way for the project or investors, but his candidacy signals a desire for a change in political culture, he said.
He stood for a more informed, more independent policy-making.
His approach to another type of politics resonated and he received more than 30 percent [of the vote] in some of the urban alleys, that is, in the long run, this may be the kind of thing that will start to disappear in this ongoing cycle of negotiations.
Other Australian companies with exposure to Mongolia include copper explorers Xanadu Mines and Kincora Copper, coal miner Aspire, mining services firm CIMIC and law firm Minter Ellison.
Mongolia is not the only nation where Rio is facing a complex political climate; reports suggest Serbia may decide on Rio’s plans to build a new lithium mine in Jadar in a local referendum.
Rio copper interests in Chile and Peru could face the possibility of higher taxes as U.S. government agencies relocated in March to lift approval for the Resolution copper project that was granted just two months ago.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]