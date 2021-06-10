Israeli policies divide the oldest and youngest Jews in the US

Childhood friends Elise Goldin and Emma Furman grew up in Evanston, Ill., At home where Israeli support was seen as a cornerstone of American Jewish life. While both say they value the Jewish values ​​instilled in them by Passover Seders and temple services, now, in their early thirties, they are fiercely critical of Israeli policies. “When I look at Israel, I see another set of laws for Jews and non-Jews, different police, different court systems,” says Goldin, who works as a community organizer in Brooklyn, NY. “I find it extremely oppressive. “

Both women are part of a difference between Jewish liberals – 71% of American Jews identify as Democrats – and Democratic voters more broadly. Boomers have attempted to see Israel as a struggling country struggling to survive in a hostile region. And while that is still the prevailing view among Democrats and centrist Republicans, a growing number of progressive young Democrats see Israel as a military power that mistreats a naked population.

A Pew Research Center survey of American Jews conducted in 2019 and 2020 and released in May reflects generational dividends: About 37% of Jews under the age of 30 said the US is highly supportive of Israel, compared to only 16% of Jews under the age of 65. high. Likewise, while two-thirds of Jews aged 65 and over said they were “somehow” or “very” related to Israel, just over half of those aged 18 to 29.

Goldin Photo: Yael Malka for Bloomberg Businessweek

“For my generation, Israel was David,” said Jeremy Ben-Ami, 58, president of J Street, a liberal lobbying group that describes itself as “pro-Israel and pro-peace.” To some young people today, Ben-Ami says, Israel looks more like Goliath. Part of the shift has to do with what is happening in the US, particularly the Black Lives Matter movement. “The left wing is engaging more in a whole set of issues and sees it through a lens of racial justice, and they apply that lens to what is happening in Palestine,” Ben-Ami says.

When Fighting erupted last month between Israel and Hamas militants in Gaza, President Joe Biden followed the traditional U.S. book by refusing to criticize Israel and asserting his right to defend himself. This did not please some lawmakers in his party. “If Biden’s administrator can not stand an ally, who can he resist?” Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York tweeted on May 15th. The next day, Sen. Jon Ossoff of Georgia – who is 34 and Jewish – led a group of 28 Democratic senators in calling for an immediate ceasefire.

Still, Biden’s attitude towards his old ally is widely known. About 58% of voters, including 76% of Democrats, agree with the way he handles U.S.-Israel relations, according to a May Harvard-Harris poll. The same poll asked voters if their views were closer to Biden (that Israel “has the right to defend itself against missile strikes”) or Ocasio-Cortez and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders (that Israel is an “apartheid state”). Three-quarters of Democrats said their opinion was closer to Biden.

Connecticut Chris Murphy was among the senators calling for a ceasefire. In an interview, he challenged the idea that Democrats are moving left on the issue. “The Democratic Party’s position on Israel, which is better for Israel, has not changed,” Murphy says. “What has changed is the republican position. Republicans have relocated to Israel. They no longer support two states. Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas ousted former President Donald Trump in 2020 peace proposal, saying he offered his people a “Swiss cheese” state because the plan would have allowed Israel to preserve any Jewish settlements in the West Bank, thus destroying Palestinian territorial proximity.

Jewish Americans in Israel



Jewish Americans have become politically polarized, the Pew poll found. Despite the group’s strong Democratic leanings in general, Orthodox Jews gave Trump high marks for his treatment of Israel policy, and 75% of Orthodox respondents said they were Republicans or anonymous Republicans, compared to 57% in 2013.

Shachar Binyamin, a 29-year-old Jewish Republican in New York City, says it is a mistake for American liberals to view the Israel-Palestine conflict through the prism of domestic affairs like the Black Lives Matter. “They do not appreciate that the universal values ​​established in America do not yet apply in the Middle East, where gay people are persecuted and democratic movements are suppressed,” he says.

But for Goldin, the debate over Israel is intertwined with her broader views on the kind of world she wants to fight for. It’s about tikkun olam, Says Goldin, a Jewish concept that liberal Jews translate freely into “repairing the world.”

Her friend Furman, a writer in Athens, Ga., Says she began to become more critical of Israel in college. Her views were strengthened after a trip to the West Bank, where she witnessed the checkpoints that the Palestinians must negotiate to move. “The word ‘apartheid’ used to seem radical to me, but now it seems like an accurate description,” she says. Such views have led to painful conversations with her parents. “We’ve had a few conversations, but they always end in a quarrel, so we mostly don’t talk about it,” she says.