Local culinary class to be presented at the International Bread Symposium Local News

NORTH BEND For the first time, the North Bend High School culinary class has been invited to be part of the Johnson & Wales University International Bread Symposium.
There are people (who participate) online from all over the world, said Frank Murphy, a culinary teacher at North Bend High School. And our small town of North Bend will be one of them.
Murphy said his class is creating a video to showcase its use of the wood-burning mobile oven, better known as The Blazing Bulldog Oven, which has made them stand out. This video will cover how the oven makes the kitchen class unique, including its positive impact on students.
It attracts 4.0 students and not 4.0 students, he said. You see children smiling, especially those who do not belong anywhere else, those who are not on the football team or in sports, but the child who may be in trouble. They are caught because of the fire and his pizza. We do a gig somewhere and someone tells them it was a fantastic pizza and (those students) have never heard of it. Nobody tells them.
To light the oven, culinary students sign up to help during events around town. Murphy said her kids train kids, I stand behind.
For him to see their faith grow, to see their souls elevated, is neat, he said. This is what would talk about how this oven makes pizza, but a back kick changes the students. They realize that they can do something, they can be part of something, and they have skills.
The symposium is an online event that started in May and continues until October. Murphy said the video from his culinary class representing North Bend High School will be shown in July.
Bay Area Chamber of the Year Educator of the Year
Not only has the Murphys class brought international attention to the South Coast, but Murphys excellence in teaching caught the attention of the Gulf Area Chamber of Commerce. In March, he received the Educator of the Year award.
I was surprised, Murphy said, as I had never received the award before. I am a Career and Technical Education teacher and everyone has had to go through so many circles, how to keep kids involved For me to do this, I am very humble.
Murphy received the award after he became creative by giving his classes to students during distance learning. He looked again when the pandemic sent students home to learn online, throwing teachers into unexplored territory. For Murphys culinary class, he placed the camera in an empty kitchen and invited students to cook with him. He reorganized his classroom, setting up cameras to take pictures from above while cooking.
I know for myself, learning this way is a lot harder than having kids in the classroom, Murphy said. It’s another stress.
Murphy explained that when he posted a 10-minute video of his cooking course on YouTube, the process took three hours to do because you had to configure and record it. Not wanting his students to get bored while listening to him, he asked the owners of Ciccarellis Restaurant in North Bend if he could cook in their kitchen and register it for his class.
I brought the equipment to Ciccarellis, Murphy said. I brought some cameras, laptops and microphones. It went really well.
Murphy said that before learning at a distance, getting a school bus somewhere and bringing a lot of kids to one place was difficult.
I think what I’re going to start doing is go out and do our recordings in different environments to show kids what ‘s going on and involve chefs and owners, he said.
Murphy hopes to expand this idea into the fishing industry, do interviews and then tell students.
During most of the school years, distance learning, Murphy said students had the opportunity to do some cooking in the classroom during social distance and wearing masks. He said the option was available three days a week.
It was completely voluntary, he said. Children (can) register and say when they wanted to get inside.
When students enrolled to cook in class, Murphy made sure to cook as much as they could get some at home.
We made cakes twice, but they are usually everything, from lasagna, pasta dishes, everything from scratch, he said. A class for term, there is a steak. Many times we make bread to go with it.
Over the years, Murphy said a family wishing to remain anonymous began donating to support the class. This school year, he said, the donation helped cover the cost of the steaks.
This does not come from district funds, he said, adding that the family even doubled their donation this year as it costs more when you send food home. The family donated $ 2,000.
For more information on the International Bread Symposium, or to purchase tickets to see North Bend High School culinary class in July, visit breadsymposium.com.