Saudi Princess in Iowa: Lobbying Structures After Khashoggi Murder

Shortly before the coronavirus pandemic closed trips last spring, the princess who is Saudi Arabia’s ambassador to the US paid a visit to the Wyoming Supreme Court in Cheyenne to discuss women’s rights with three female court lawyers.

In July, Princess Reema bint Bandar Al Saud spoke about the Middle East country plans for social reform and economic diversification along with business women leaders at a virtual Enlargement event hosted by the Colorado Business Roundtable.

And in October, she joined the monthly meeting of the Women’s Mentoring and Networking Committee of the Chamber of Commerce in Sioux City, Iowa, to discuss the role of women in the workforce after being introduced by the CEO of the Iowa Poison Control Center.

Her ambassadorial visits to the American heart underline how Saudi Arabia has shifted its focus beyond Washington. The princess is leading a campaign to rehabilitate her country’s image following shocks such as the assassination of Washington Post 2018 columnist Jamal Khashoggi and the involvement of Riyadh in the war in Yemen – and the loss of close ally Donald Trump as president.

“I would call it reputation cleansing,” he said Ben Freeman, autori ia May report on the country’s lobbying efforts.

Just months after Princess Reema arrived in Washington, Saudi Arabia hired Iowa-based Des Moines Larson Shannahan Slifka Group, according to the documents of the Foreign Agents Registration Act filed with the Department of Justice.

LS2 contacted state-level figures, such as lawmakers in South Dakota and nonprofit leaders in Pennsylvania, about the kingdom, according to FARA revelations. After oil prices fell below zero for the first time last year, the firm offered the embassy spokesman on local radio shows in Texas and Midwest for interviews, including a case where LS2 highlighted Iano’s fuel production in Iowa in the context of global markets of energy.

Judged groups

The list of local groups that LS2 has requested is extensive. The findings show that LS2 had phone calls with officials in the Maine Lobstering Union, which advocates lobbying and the fishing industry, and the Metro Atlanta Chamber of Commerce, among dozens of others. The Saudi embassy also held virtual events with the Indiana Council on World Affairs, where the princess spoke about U.S.-Saudi ties and Michigan State University, who introduced the embassy spokesman, according to LS2 recordings.

“It’s all just part of a bigger push for them to remind people in America of whatever they have to do with Saudi Arabia,” Freeman, director of the Center for External Impact Transparency Initiative at the Center for Policy, said in an interview. International. The Center is an independent nonprofit that investigates issues including war, corruption, and climate change with funding from groups such as the Ford Foundation and the Rockefeller Brothers Fund.

The Maine Lobstering Union and the Indiana Council did not respond to requests for comment, and the Metro Atlanta Chamber of Commerce and Michigan State did not immediately comment.

As the kingdom cut its lobbying costs, it shifted its focus outside the country’s capital.

“We appreciate the fact that Americans outside of Washington are interested in learning more about developments in Saudi Arabia, and many, including the business community, academia, and civil society groups, are eager to maintain long-term relationships with the kingdom or to cultivate new, ” Fahad Nazer, said a spokesman for the Saudi embassy in Washington in an email.

Events that tarnished the kingdom’s reputation included Khashoggi’s assassination in 2018 inside the Saudi consulate in Istanbul, Turkey. U.S. intelligence agencies concluded that Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman signed the operation. The prince has denied involvement in the assassination and the kingdom has rejected what he called a “false” US narrative.

Also weighing on the country’s image is its fight with Iran-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen, which is considered the worst humanitarian crisis in the world by the United Nations. And its oil price war with Russia has angered other oil-producing countries.

The kingdom lost a strong supporter in Washington when Trump, who made Saudi Arabia the core of his Middle East policy, lost the presidency. In contrast, President Joe Biden released the intelligence report on Khashoggi’s assassination, although his administration stopped imposing sanctions directly on the crown prince.

Earlier: US calls Saudi stern stance a recalibration, not a rupture

Princess Reema arrived in early 2019, charged with the troubling mission of repairing US-Saudi relations. It maintained a low profile in Washington as lawmakers from both sides tried to penalize the kingdom with sanctions and cuts in military aid.

With a degree from George Washington University and a reputation as a women’s lawyer, she embarked on a tour of the United States, applauding Saudi Arabia’s progress on human rights and promoting stronger economic ties. USA Today reported earlier on its information campaign.

The princess – who is the first female ambassador of Saudi Arabia – is a member of the ruling family of the kingdom through her grandfather, who was King Salman’s brother. She is the daughter of Prince Bandar bin Sultan, a former influential US ambassador who was nicknamed “Bandar Bush” for his closeness to the Bush family. He maintained a legendary diplomatic network and maintained significant influence during his 22 years in Washington.

Embassy of Saudi Arabia in Washington. Photography: Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

Saudi Arabia’s plan called for LS2 to work with state and local leaders to host events with Princess Reema and other high-ranking officials from the kingdom, according to Freeman of the Center for International Policy. Then the law firm Hogan Lovells, which has been contracted by Saudi Arabia for about 14 years, would broadcast the news of the event to Washington lawmakers representing the region where the event took place. Hogan Lovells declined to comment, and LS2 referred the comment to the Saudi embassy.

“It is essential that the embassy engages with these groups, not only to emphasize how close Saudi-US ties have advanced the interests of both nations and how the relationship has positively impacted the various states that return decades later, but “also to explore opportunities for more cooperation between our two peoples,” said Nazer, a spokesman for the Saudi embassy.

For more: Saudi Lobbyists in DC Hunker Down After The Khashoggi killing

Although many lobbyists terminated their contracts with the kingdom after Khashoggi’s assassination, the country still engages several Washington-based companies, including the law firms Hogan Lovells and King & Spalding, with which it has long-term ties, and Qorvis, a law firm. public. Last year, Hogan Lovells received the highest salary among kingdom lobbyists, earning $ 2 million, according to data collected by the Center for Responsible Politics.

In 2020, lobbyists for Saudi Arabia visited Congress offices about 700 times, which may seem like a lot, but it actually represents a decline, Freeman said. “Almost to the standards of any other country, that would be extremely large,” Freeman said. “But in previous years we have seen Saudis contact Hill offices more than a thousand times. This is absolutely the lowest number we have ever seen. ”

Saudi Arabia cut its lobbying spending 76% over the past three years from a staggering $ 34 million in 2018.

Saudi agents Here is who the kingdom pays in 2020 for lobbying services Source: Center for Responsible Policy



The kingdom change in tactics coincides with a wider shift in U.S. lobbying by Arab countries. After a Saudi-led boycott of the Persian Gulf, Qatar significantly stepped up its US lobbying efforts With Trump out of the Oval Office, she saw an opportunity to gain influence with the Biden administration and quickly hired seven firms within three months to do lobbying and advising work.

For more: Qatar builds U.S. lobbying muscle after Saudi Rift, Trump Snub

The UAE has pursued a similar strategy to that of the kingdom in recent years, but the UAE’s lobbying costs exceed that of its two neighbors. He spent $ 16 million in 2020, while Qatar spent $ 11 million and Saudi Arabia $ 8 million.

Cost of Impact The UAE’s lobbying costs have exceeded its Gulf neighbors Source: Center for Responsible Policy



In addition to several local public diplomacy initiatives across the U.S., such as a $ 800,000 donation to the Houston’s Flores Neighborhood Library after Hurricane Harvey, the UAE also maintains a strong focus in Washington, where high-profile firms i advise them on issues ranging from selling weapons to Cyber ​​Security.

Even with increasing competition from its Gulf neighbors in the game of influence in Washington, Princess Reema’s ongoing cross-country tour shows that Saudi Arabia is working to rebuild its relationship with the US from land to state, while expects dust to settle in the nation’s capital.