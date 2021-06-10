Covid-19 and meth: Production rose in Asia as the economy weakened due to the pandemic, says UNODC report





Methamphetamine seizures in East and Southeast Asia increased by 19% from 2019 to a new record, the UN Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) report found. The organization did not set a dollar figure on the value of the meth trade in 2020, but was believed to be worth between $ 30 billion and $ 61 billion in 2019, according to the UNODC.

“As the pandemic has slowed the global economy, the criminal syndicates that dominate the region have adapted and capitalized rapidly. They have continued to aggressively push supply in a conscious effort to build market and demand,” Jeremy Douglas, UNODC region representative for Southeast Asia and the Pacific, said in a statement given to CNN.

The report found that the cartels flourished through a global public health emergency responding quickly to changing situation on the ground. These groups began using less regulated chemicals to produce illegal drugs, narcotics produced in new countries that were difficult for law enforcement to transport their products across new, startling routes, and even found new customers. .

Growth was driven mainly by countries in the Lower Mekong region – Cambodia, Laos, Vietnam, Thailand and Myanmar, the report said. Organized crime groups took advantage of regional authorities to curb the spread of Covid-19 and to implement public health measures.

The massive supply of cheap method, which has kept prices low, “contributes to increased demand and use in the region,” the report said. UNODC found that several large-scale flaw-makers appear to have set up shops in Cambodia other than Myanmar’s Shan State – an area ruled by militia and warlords who have long been accused of funding them through the drug trade. Authorities in Cambodia dismantled five synthetic laboratories in 2020, four of which produced the method. It was the first time clandestine meth laboratories were found in Cambodia since 2014. Traffickers also appear to be using new routes to move illicit narcotics and the precursor chemicals used to make them. Laos seemed to be a focal point, as the catches of meth and precursor chemicals were pointed. According to the report, Hong Kong was increasingly used as a transportation hub. Meth seizures in the semi-autonomous Chinese city increased tenfold from 2019 to 2020, including a 500kg shipment sent from Mexico destined for Australia. “Organized crime groups have been able to continue to expand their regional synthetic drug trade – particularly in the upper Mekong and Shan states of Myanmar – while maintaining a steady supply of chemicals in production areas despite border restrictions.” affected the legal crossing – border trade “, said Douglas. Things do not seem to be improving in 2021. Traffickers seem to be taking advantage of months of political instability and violence in Myanmar, where the armed forces ousted the democratically elected government of the country in a coup in February. Douglas and other experts worry that drug traffickers could take advantage of the volatile situation in Myanmar. “When economies break down, illegal economies usually climb and become more powerful – this is exactly the scenario we fear and anticipate now,” he said. “Criminals are demanding conditions they can take advantage of and the distraction of law enforcement and the security breach we are witnessing that provides them with the right environment – they thrive in the chaos from which legitimate business is run.”

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos