Australia will seek the WTO decision on the wine tariff dispute in China





Supply Lines is a daily newspaper that tracks the trade and supply chains disrupted by the pandemic. Register here. Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said his government is seeking action by the World Trade Organization to resolve its trade dispute over summer tariffs with China. “Australian barley producers, wine producers in Australia, have been targeted by trade sanctions that we believe are completely unconscious,” Morrison said in a radio interview Thursday. “We are looking to get them until The World Trade Organization and see them resolved there. “ Asked if the government has lodged its complaint over summer tariffs with the WTO, a spokesman for Trade Minister Dan Tehan referred to a radio interview this week where he said “we are seriously looking to take the next step of going to the WTO.” Australia already has took action in the global trading body on Beijing barley tariffs. The British are mocking the Australian wine that did not go to China Ties between Canberra and Beijing, which began to deteriorate in 2018, began last year when the Morrison government called for independent investigators to investigate the origins of the pandemic and also repeatedly criticized Chinese actions in Hong Kong and Xinjiang. This has spilled over into trade retaliation – The prime minister is addressing this week at the UK Seventh Group meeting where he has said he will seek support from other global leaders to oppose what he has labeled an “economic obligation” . China ka imposed tariffs of more than 200% on Australian wine for five years since March, formalizing the curbs that have been in place for months amid an increasingly strained relationship with Canberra. The top commodity buyer said Australian wine was subsidized and sold below market value, a view that has been rejected by the Australian government. Lost Trade Exports of these goods have been falling since 2020, though some have gone elsewhere Source: Australian Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade, Bloomberg

China’s reprisals in Australia have hit a range of other commodities including coal, beef, barley and lobster. China was the main buyer of Australian wine before Beijing imposed tariffs, buying close to $ 1 billion ($ 773 million) in 2019, about 40% of all wine exports. Australia announced it was taking China to the WTO in December 2020 over barley, after Beijing imposed duties of over 80% on wheat in May. Chinese officials claimed that manufacturers were being subsidized and Australia had discarded the product, a case Australia strongly rejects. Still, the dispute process may take some time until three years, according to Agriculture Minister David Littleproud. – With the help of Sybilla Gross, James Mayger and Matthew Burgess (Updates with the comment of the Minister of Trade in the third paragraph.) Before it is here, it is in the Bloomberg Terminal. LEARN MORE

