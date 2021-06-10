The Biloela family has no right to move to the US or New Zealand, says minister | Australian immigration and asylum

Australian Home Secretary Karen Andrews says the Tamil family from Biloela detained on Christmas Island has no right to relocate to the US or New Zealand, despite the foreign minister saying earlier this weeks that those possibilities were being considered.

On Tuesday Andrews was asked about the Murugappan family, who have been held on Christmas Island since August 2019 at a cost of at least $ 6.7 million to taxpayers as a legal immigration battle is fought. She said a range of relocation options were being considered for a number of different circumstances.

This was widely interpreted as applicable to the family and supported by Secretary of State Marise Payne, who later said that the two options being considered were the US and New Zealand.

Andrews told the Sevens Sunrise program on Thursday that he was not considering relocation options for the family because they are not classified as refugees. She said she had in fact referred men transferred from Manus Island and Nauru to Australia for medical care under former medevac legislation.

It was a very general comment about the groups we have here in Australia that I am on the register saying we will be working with New Zealand regarding refugees who have been [medically evacuated] here in Australia, she said.

Home Secretary Karen Andrews says the family has no right to relocate to the US or New Zealand. Photos: Sam Mooy / Getty Images

Andrews told ABC that the family did not have any refugee settlement arrangements with the US or New Zealand because in the case of three out of four family members, they were found to be non-refugees.

The family’s youngest child, Tharnicaa, will spend her fourth birthday Saturday at Perth Children’s Hospital being treated for sepsis caused by untreated pneumonia.

Tharnicaa and her mother, Priya, were medically evacuated from Christmas Island in Perth on Monday after the girl had been ill for 10 days. Priya said she and her husband, Nades, had raised the alarm about Tharnicaa’s condition days before she was transported to the hospital.

The child has seen an infectious disease expert and is awaiting blood test results, which could be returned as soon as Friday. Her health has improved but Tharnicaa is expected to remain in hospital over the weekend.

As part of the legal issue raised on behalf of Tharnicaa, Immigration Minister Alex Hawke must consider whether to lift the bar that now prevents Tharnicaa from applying for a visa. Guardian Australia understands that Hawke has a summary from Tharnica’s lawyers and is reviewing his decision.

The House campaign in Bilo calling for the family to return to the Queensland town of Biloela welcomed the news that Hawke is considering the Tharnicaas case.

This is a promising step by a minister who has always had the power to let this family come home to Biloela, the campaign said.

Once Minister Hawke looks at the facts, we hope and believe that our friends will be reunited and released from immigration detention. Priya and her family just want to be safe and free.

The Biloela Tamil family sends video message from Christmas Island after video of federal court ruling

Nine newspapers have reported that Liberal supporters are putting quiet pressure within the government for the family to settle in Australia. But publicly some continue to argue against him as part of the rhetoric of strong border governments.

Attorney General Michaelia Cash, it is said that told an event in Perth that parents knew the rules when they had children in Australia and warned of the consequences of border policy.

Andrews said government policy was not a case of being wicked, but of a strong border policy.

Undoubtedly, we are concerned about the well-being of the people who are in Australia and I am assured by the Border Forces that they are doing everything they can to ensure that this special family is well accommodated on Christmas Island.