Seven global airlines will fly directly to the Thai holiday island of Phuket





BANGKOK – Seven international airlines will operate direct flights to Phuket in southern Thailand starting in July, bringing foreign tourists to the resort island, with the Thai government accepting quarantined COVID-19 vaccinated visitors. Thai Airways International will focus on hosting holidaymakers from five European cities. Flights from Paris; Frankfurt, Germany; and Copenhagen in Phuket will start on July 2, according to the chief commercial officer of the national flag carrier, Nond Kalinta. Flights from London and Zurich will resume the next day. British Airways, Cathay Pacific, Etihad Airways, Qatar Airways, Emirates and El Al of Israel will operate flights to Phuket starting in July, according to Yuthasak Supasorn, governor of the Thai Tourism Authority. Thailand is set to conduct a “sandbox experiment” from July 1, using Phuket as a testing ground to welcome vaccinated foreign visitors. Tourists with vaccination tests and a negative COVID-19 test result can start their vacation immediately without being locked in a hotel room, as required by visitors to other parts of Thailand. Passengers must be fully vaccinated for at least 14 days prior to departure and show a negative test result within 72 hours of boarding their flight. If a mandatory test on the fifth day of their stay is negative, they will be allowed to make a day trip off the island. Leading airlines hope to attract a large influx of outbound passengers to Phuket under the government’s pilot reopening program to maintain their profitable routes. © Reuters The success of the experiment is crucial for Thailand, as it will demonstrate the ability of Southeast Asia’s second largest economy to balance public health and foster economic recovery. The Tourism Authority of Thailand is anticipating the arrival of 129,000 foreign visitors in the first three months of the experiment. If the program goes well, vaccinated tourists will be allowed to travel to places such as Bangkok, Pattaya and Chiang Mai, starting in October and nationwide in 2022. The lack of tourists was the main reason the Thai economy shrank by 6.1% in 2020. Tourism and related businesses accounted for one-fifth of Thailand’s gross domestic product in pre-COVID times. The tourism industry in Thailand is very hopeful that the experiment will help revive the sector. Representatives of several travel agencies in Thailand told Nikkei Asia that the pilot program is attracting great interest from European travelers, many of whom typically spend weeks during the summer in tropical resorts. Many in the industry feared that the experiment could be postponed due to a third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic with which the kingdom has been battling since March. Over 2,000 cases a day have been reported since mid-May. However, on Tuesday, the cabinet gave a provisional green light to launch the reopening program in July, suggesting that the current level of local infections would not stop the government from conducting the experiment. About 400,000 people, more than 60% of Phuket residents, have been vaccinated against the coronavirus, according to Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-oka. The Thai Tourism Authority expects Singapore Airlines, Hong Kong Airlines, Taiwan EVA Air, Korean Air, its budget subsidiary Jin Air and the French-Dutch carrier KLM to soon join the seven participating airlines. It is imperative that airlines attract a strong influx of foreign tourists to Phuket to maintain their profitable routes. This is especially true for money-limited companies like Thai Airways, which is currently under court-supervised rehabilitation. The Central Bankruptcy Court of Thailand is scheduled to vote on June 15 on whether to approve a rehabilitation plan submitted by the airline.







