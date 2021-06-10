The mystery of missing vaccines

India is facing an acute shortage of vaccine. The prevailing impression in general is that this shortage is because as production capacity slowly increases, there has been a sudden increase in demand for vaccines as vaccination is now open to the 18-44 age group in addition to the original 45+ age group. However, this impression is wrong.

While more people are undoubtedly now eligible for vaccination, there has been a sharp and mysterious drop in the absolute number of vaccinations in May, not only compared to last month, but also compared to the vaccine production capacity of the countries. Excess demand for vaccines stems not only on the demand side, as is generally assumed, but also on the supply side. This is utterly confusing; and the government has not provided comprehensive data on the production and holding of shares, to clear up the mystery.

Vaccine production capacity in the country in April was 8.5 crore doses per month, consisting of 6.5 crore Covishield and two crore Covaxin. While plans to expand Covishield capacity are not known, Bharat Biotech, which produces Covaxin, had announced that its production capacity in May would be increased to three crore doses, meaning that total vaccine production capacity in May should have been at least 9.5 doses.

In April, there were nine full doses of vaccines administered, consisting of stock production and accumulation. In contrast, in May, vaccination was much less. For most of May, the average daily doses have been1.5 million(Hindu), but after May 24, there was an increase in the daily number of doses administered.

Even if we assume that the average daily doses reach three million for the last week of May, the total number of doses for the month reaches 57 million or 5.7 crore, which represents a decrease of 3.3 crore compared to April; and moreover, the number of doses administered in May is at least 3.8 crore less than the production capacity.

This is a phenomenon which is completely mystifying. At a time when vaccination should be increased due to the intensity of the pandemic, why has the number of vaccination doses decreased? The argument that in April there were stocks that could be decomposed while in May there were no such stocks available for accumulation, I simply would not do, because the number of doses administered in May is well below production capacity.

In other words, even if zero stocks were available for accumulation in May, even then more vaccinations (9.5 crore) should have occurred than in April (9 Crore). And even if Covaxin did not increase capacity as planned in May, and that production capacity remains at the same level as in April (8.5 crore), even then the number of doses administered in May (5.7 crore) is much less than this.

Instead of worrying about this phenomenon, which would have been any government if it had worried about the impact of the pandemic on humans and the urgency of vaccinating the entire population as soon as possible, the Narendra Modi government has fully stood by silent. Even government spokesmen like NITI Aayog’s Vinod Paul, who, quite predictably and completely illegitimately blames state governments for the vaccine crisis, have nothing to say about this absolute reduction in the number of doses administered.

While the government has been deafeningly silent, a lame explanation of the species has been offered by Bharat Biotech, which points to the delay, nearly four months, between production and supply in the market. This is a lame explanation because, while at the beginning of production, the delay matters, once production has gone, the delay no longer matters.

True, if there was an increase in production, it would take time for this increase to appear in the market. But even if the growth takes time to appear in the market, the old product must appear anyway without any interruption. So the fact that the number of vaccine doses in May was smaller than even the production capacity in April, suggests that the time delays have nothing to do with it.

No firm that has the capacity to produce intentionally leaves that capacity unused unless there is a possibility of price increases doing so. In the present case, however, there is no such possibility, as producer prices, no matter how unfair, are already fixed.

Likewise, no firm that has produced a certain amount of vaccine would want to collect it instead of selling it. So, we can safely assume that at least 8.5 crore doses of vaccines were produced in May. Therefore, the question arises: if only 5.7 crore doses were administered (give and take some), where did the rest of the vaccines go?

The answer to this question can only be given on the basis of a proper control of the production and supply of vaccines in the country, which may be required by the Comptroller and Auditor General or CAG, as some political voices in opposition have. asked. Until that is done, the answer may only be in the nature of a conjecture. And such a conjecture would be below.

Half of the producers’ output that was earmarked for state governments and private hospitals was, in fact, sold mainly to private hospitals, as the prices they had to pay exceeded those required to be paid by state governments. Therefore, private hospitals received vaccine supplies at the expense of state governments and vaccinated people who were forced to switch from state government vaccination institutions to private hospitals.

But in vaccination statistics, doses administered by private hospitals are not properly captured, as reporting in their case is not very good. This is why there seems to be a shortage in vaccine administration. One word at least of the missing vaccines, in other words, are simply deviated vaccines in private hospitals which are administered but not statistically captured.

This cannot account for all the discrepancy; but can count a part of it. Its implications, however, are serious. He suggests that there is a large-scale privatization of the vaccination program, with people being forced to pay through the noses because the Central government has adopted a policy that effectively cuts them off from any source of government vaccination.

It may be recalled here that of the total output, half that would go to the central government was intended for persons over 45 years of age. Fist for the remaining segment of the population, namely persons between 18 and 44 years old, that state governments and private hospitals were supposed to compete. Here, the sale price was set for Covishield at Rs 400 for state governments and Rs 600 for private hospitals, and for Covax at Rs 600 for state governments and Rs 1,200 for private hospitals.

It challenges the reason why there may be two entities that pay different prices and still compete for the same supplies, without the shares of both being statutively fixed in the amount supplied. However, this is the policy of central governments. It is very difficult to imagine a completely foolish policy; and what we are seeing, namely, the cutting of the lower price payer and the diversion of supplies to the higher price payer is a natural consequence of this. People are victims of this frivolity of the central government.

Even this deviation, however, would not explain the whole mystery of the missing vaccines. Perhaps, the production capacity announced by both firms is overestimated, in this case the need to increase it through mandatory licensing becomes even more urgent.

One of the impressive features of the press release provided by the government think tank NITI Aayog is that it excludes compulsory licensing. Again, this challenges the reason why a government wishing to suspend patent rights to COVID-19 vaccines could rule out compulsory licensing in a summary manner. Negotiations on the suspension of patent rights take time; meanwhile, exactly the same logic used to request such a suspension can be used to introduce mandatory licensing. But sustainability is not a feature of Modi government policies.

First published by Newsclick.