‘Very real anger and tension’ in the unionist community in the Northern Ireland Protocol





The Secretary of State for Northern Ireland has said that the EU and the Irish Government have, on several occasions, “underestimated” unionist anger over the backstop protocol.

Brandon Lewis, talking about Irish Examiner, said there is “very, very real outrage and tension” in the unionist community at a perceived loss of identity due to the introduction of the Northern Ireland Protocol a mechanism to circumvent a border of customs control on the island.

Mr Lewis went on to collect praise for Taoiseach Michel Martin whom he said has been “a very useful, pragmatic and sensitive voice for the EU”. I hope the EU will be listening to the Irish Government about the need for some flexibility, some pragmatism to find a solution. He added: “This is certainly what we want to do, and that is why we have thrown so many papers into the EU about how this can be done, and how we can interpret the protocol in a way that works in indeed, in Northern Ireland and then, after all, the EU and the Republic of Ireland “. Senior figures from the European Commission and the British government have met in London to review the functioning of the Northern Ireland protocol, with both sides accusing each other of flexibility. Mr Lewis said this reflected “a somewhat strange thing with the EU at the moment”. “The EU says they want to have a pragmatic and flexible approach, but they have to show it really, as well as talk about it.” Brandon Lewis dismissed any claim that the UK was not a credible negotiator in the Brexit process. Photo: Mark Marlow / PA Wire The secretary of state said the EU believes “this is just some unionists who have a problem”, and that this is not an accurate representation of the problems of the protocol, which “affects everyone”. “I think there has not been enough understanding or acceptance from the EU about the impact that EU actions, especially around Article 16, have had on the sense of identity for unionists in Northern Ireland, and that is a real issue we have. seen, even in the protests we have seen in recent weeks, “he added. “About the cause of Article 16, the Taoiseach was extremely sensitive, pragmatic and helpful about wanting to see a pragmatic solution. We are neighbors and share the island of Ireland and it is in everyone’s interest to have a good, reasonable, pragmatic approach. Mr Lewis went on to refute any claim that the UK was not a credible negotiator in the Brexit process by saying “we did what was in the tin” to ensure that “there were no empty shelves” in Northern Ireland. “We appreciate that the EU is very focused on protecting the single market and our focus is on the Good Friday Agreement … we need to make sure that people in Northern Ireland are able to be part of the Kingdom United, “he said. Meanwhile, Sinn Fein Vice President Michelle ONeill dismissed the assertion that the protocol “affects everyone. “I made it clear today that the DUP is not talking about the majority of citizens in the North,” she said after a meeting with EU and UK representatives. Most people support the protocol. The protocol offers an opportunity with access to the EU and British markets.

